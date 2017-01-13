Alyse DeMaria, Shamanic Soul Retreat Attendee Anahata is a lighthouse who has assisted me lovingly and compassionately through the emotional bumps in life’s journey. She brings a deep sense of clarity and wisdom to the process of self- realization.

Back by popular demand, the Shamanic Soul Retreat, led by Shamanic Guide Anahata Ananda and Brazilian Sound Healer and Musician, Porangui Carvalho McGrew, is now taking reservations for their Spring 2017 session. A truly unique experience, the Retreat runs from May 18-21, 2017 at Shamangelic Healing, Sedona, Arizona’s Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, taking place among the famous energy vortexes of Sedona’s Red Rocks.

This 4-Day Shamanic Soul Retreat includes Shamanic Wisdom Teachings, a Sacred Land Journey and Nature Wisdom Walk, Sound Healing such as Sonic Alchemy and Sacred Vibrational Sound, to awaken one’s wisdom teachings, a Light Body Clearing & Breathwork ceremony, a Despacho Fire Offering Ceremony, and more energy medicine modalities for the spiritual teacher, lightworker, or for anyone interested in learning more about their own spiritual path. Optional Private Healing Services are also available on the days before and after the Retreat.

The Retreat also integrates the influence of the area's Native American culture, and provides the perfect setting for this one-of-a-kind spiritual travel opportunity. Participants will find themselves immersed into the soulful world of shamanic wisdom, energy healing and sacred ceremony. This dynamic retreat is highly interactive and is for anyone interested in experiencing beautiful music, sacred land journeys and ancient ceremonies with two of the most respected Shamanic Guides in Sedona, Anahata Ananda and Porangui.

These interactive workshops and sacred shamanic ceremonies allow attendees to express themselves in an inhibited environment, experience healing on a deep energetic level and to awaken spiritually. The Shamanic Breathwork ceremonies and Vibrational Sound Journeys provide deep healing and relaxation.

Participants depart with practical tools to integrate into their daily lives, along with ongoing counseling support to address any challenges that may arise after the retreat, and to ensure the concepts are implemented successfully. It is recommended to register soon as this retreat has limited spaces available and often sells out early.

For those unable to attend this session of the Shamanic Soul Retreat, Anahata provides a multitude of services and courses year-round which focus on Shamanic Practices. There is the Shamanic Wisdom Teachings Retreat, which is in a small group setting, and other Energy Healing Courses & Shamanic Training.

Shamangelic Healing Center also offers personalized Sacred Land Journeys. Anahata’s Land Journeys offer participants a chance to explore and experience the powerful frequencies of Sedona’s vortexes to potentiate healing and awakening in the natural beauty of Sedona’s Red Rocks. Because every person experiences vortexes differently, Anahata also offers private vortex sessions where she works with the individual to tailor the ideal Sedona Vortex Journey for them. Private consultations provide a deeper personal understanding of vortexes and how a vortex can shift one’s energy to meet specific healing and spiritual goals.

Shamanic Healer and Spiritual Counselor Anahata Ananda has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

The Shamangelic Healing Center is based in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain, with 360 degrees of breathtaking views and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion.

Inside, the retreat center’s calm and relaxed environment helps to engage all of the senses, making it easy to settle into a session. Clients seeking Spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, counseling, sacred land journeys or training courses may choose from a wide range of options that can be tailored for the ultimate personal experience.

