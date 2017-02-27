Rebecca Stuchen, Artist & Entrepreneur I have been awakened at every level of my being–mind, body and spirit. Thank you for the biggest transformation of my life.

Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing, Sedona Arizona’s Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, is happy to announce her “Spring Rejuvenation in Sedona” personally tailored retreats. For those wanting an energizing reboot for mind and body, these individual customized retreats offer the winter-weary soul an excellent opportunity to come out of hibernation and do some inner spring cleaning.

The “Spring Rejuvenation in Sedona” retreat is designed for clients to enjoy renewed vitality after a long and tiresome winter, while experiencing the full sacred embrace of Sedona’s healing energies. The retreat package will focus on revitalizing personal power and springing into full consciousness. Private healing sessions and sacred land journeys are an integral part of this dynamic retreat.

Retreats offer a powerful resource for anyone who wants to manage stress, expand their consciousness or deepen their self-development and spiritual awakening. Meditation sessions, land journeys, healing ceremonies, guided visualization and medicine wheel visits are just some of the many experiences and modalities available to clients during this retreat. Shamangelic Gift Certificates for a “Spring Rejuvenation in Sedona” are also available.

Private Healing Sessions with Anahata during or after the retreat are also available. Personal sessions with Anahata offer a safe and loving space for deep healing and spiritual awakening.

The Center also offers other types of retreats where visitors can choose from packages such as the Transformational Healing Retreat to shift, heal and release negative energies from their life or the Relationship Health Retreat that provides participants the tools to heal and improve their relationships.

Shamangelic Healing Center also offers Sacred Land Journeys. Anahata’s Land Journeys offer participants a chance to explore and experience the powerful frequencies of Sedona’s vortexes to potentiate healing and awakening in the natural beauty of Sedona’s Red Rocks. Because every person experiences vortexes differently, Anahata also offers private vortex sessions where she works with the individual to tailor the ideal Sedona Vortex Journey for them. Private consultations provide a deeper personal understanding of vortexes and how a vortex can shift one’s energy to meet specific healing and spiritual goals.

Shamanic Healer and Spiritual Counselor, Anahata Ananda, has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment, and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

The Shamangelic Healing Center is based in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain, with 360 degrees of breathtaking views, and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion. Inside, the retreat center's calm and relaxed environment helps to engage all of the senses, making it easy to settle into a session. Clients seeking Spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, counseling, sacred land journeys or training courses may choose from a wide range of options that can be tailored for the ultimate personal experience.

For those unable to attend or come to Sedona, Anahata has created online courses on the Kajabi platform. Shamangelic online courses are for the global audience, with convenient 24 hour access to videos and self-paced exercise handouts that help people explore the tools and practices to live a more empowered, balanced and conscious life in their everyday lives.

For detailed descriptions and a calendar of more upcoming retreats, workshops, courses, and all services offered by Anahata Ananda, visit http://shamangelichealing.com/