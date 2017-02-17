Aubrey Marcus Shamangelic Breathing was as profound a healing experience as any that I have been a part of.

Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing, Sedona Arizona’s Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, talks about spiritual healing and society on the widely followed Aubrey Marcus Podcast in Austin, TX.

The world has always experienced turmoil and growing pains, but for many, the challenges facing them today can be daunting. In this episode, "Healing Trauma and Planting Roots of Strength," Anahata and Aubrey hold a lively hour-plus discussion about trauma, core wounds, addictions, instability and the profound benefits of Shamangelic Breathing, meditation and other spiritual practices for addressing emotional wounds and their effect on the physical, emotional and energetic body.

For people who are experiencing increasing stress and anxiety in a world that is speeding past their ability to keep pace, this podcast gives some fresh advice on how to grow stronger roots from within to withstand the fiery forces of transformation taking place in the world today. With over 75,000 downloads in the first week of its original podcast, Shamangelic Breathing is catching on to being an enormously effective tool for transformation in troubling times.

“It’s more important than ever for the awakening human to understand that this powerful force for healing and alignment lies within themselves, independent of external forces,” says Anahata. Her practice helps a person grow the deep roots they need to remain strong and centered during these tumultuous yet pivotal times, when all of society and the planet are accelerating toward a higher consciousness.

Anahata’s recent guest spot on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast was part of her visit to Austin to facilitate a Shamanic Breathwork Ceremony at the city's Black Swan Community Yoga event in February 2017. Anahata first met Aubrey in the capacity of being his teacher at a Shamanic retreat where he was deeply transformed by the unique Shamangelic Breathwork exercises.

This insightful one-hour and 19 minute podcast shows an undeniable rapport between Anahata Ananda and Aubrey Marcus whose friendship and mentorship with each other creates an intriguing narrative about subject matter that is clearly a passion for both of them. The podcast will be of great interest to listeners interested Shamanic Wisdom training, personal growth and empowerment, or healing arts practitioners who want to expand their toolkit with energy healing modalities. It is available on iTunes as an audio recording by subscribing to Aubrey Marcus Podcast or may be viewed with the video component on YouTube.

Shamanic Healer and Spiritual Counselor, Anahata Ananda, has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment, and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

The Shamangelic Healing Center is based in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain, with 360 degrees of breathtaking views, and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion. Inside, the retreat center's calm and relaxed environment helps to engage all of the senses, making it easy to settle into a session. Clients seeking Spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, counseling, sacred land journeys or training courses may choose from a wide range of options that can be tailored for the ultimate personal experience.

For those unable to attend or come to Sedona, Anahata has created online courses on the Kajabi platform. Shamangelic online courses are for the global audience, with convenient 24 hour access to videos and self-paced exercise handouts that help people explore the tools and practices to live a more empowered, balanced and conscious life in their everyday lives.

For detailed descriptions and a calendar of more upcoming retreats, workshops, courses, and all services offered by Anahata Ananda, visit http://shamangelichealing.com/