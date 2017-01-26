Shapes Fitness For Women Grand Opening Celebration

Shapes Womens Fitness Sarasota Now Open The Response From The Community Has Been Terrific and Has Showed Us The Need For Womens Only Fitness In Sarasota

Shapes Womens Fitness In Sarasota has a full day of activities planned for members and the community during their Grand Opening celebration on Monday, January 30th from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Shapes is located at 5451 Fruitville Road in Sarasota, Florida. The ribbon cutting will take place at 1:00 PM and the community is invited to attend.

“We are so excited to be back in Sarasota.” Said Gail Hodge, Franchise Owner and Operator in Sarasota. “The response from the community has been terrific and has showed us the need for women’s only fitness in the Sarasota market.” Shapes focuses 100% on the needs of women and works to improve the health and fitness levels of members in the communities they serve. Shapes was founded on the idea that women want to exercise in facilities that were tailored to their needs. Shapes facilities have state-of-the-art equipment, personal training, group fitness classes and small group training.

“Shapes has created a one of a kind experience for women that is tailored to the needs of women. We want them to feel both comfortable and safe.” Said Debbie Stewart, President and CEO of Shapes Franchising. “Our goal is to help women achieve real results in overall health and wellness and our return to the Sarasota community with a brand new boutique fitness center is truly exciting for everyone in the Shapes family.”

The Grand Opening schedule includes a full day of activities and Sneak Peaks at all the programs that Shapes has to offer including: Mother/Daughter Yoga Flow, Pump, Bop Till You Drop Eighties Dance Party and much more. For additional information on Shapes visit the website or you can contact the location directly at 941-341-9276.

About Shapes Franchise

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Shapes Fitness For Women operates women’s only fitness centers. The system currently operates7 centers in the Tampa Bay area. A shapes center typically operate in 7,000-9,000 square feet and has been dominant player in the women’s only boutique fitness space since 1990. For information on the shapes franchise system visit the franchise website.