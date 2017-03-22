SharePoint Online For Projects & Services Industry ServicePoint365 extends SharePoint Online to include project management capability, offering an affordable alternative integrated and managed with their Office 365 platform

ServicePoint365, a leading provider of applications for Microsoft’s Office 365 and Azure cloud platform, helps Office 365 SharePoint Online customers manage their project information. The solution delivers project management functionality on top of Microsoft’s Office 365 SharePoint Online platform.

“Office 365 customers that manage internal or external projects need a solution to collaborate, manage and share project related information, but are wary of the risks associated with many of the common cloud storage solutions. ServicePoint365 extends SharePoint Online to include project management capability, offering an affordable alternative integrated and managed with their Office 365 platform” said David Huseonica, President at ServicePoint365.

ServicePoint365 is an Office 365 SharePoint application designed to maximize the collaboration and content management capabilities of Microsoft Office 365 SharePoint Online for customers. The solution consists of several “Centers” that are preconfigured to deliver core project related capability. Customers simply install ServicePoint365 to their Office 365 SharePoint environment and immediately enjoy the benefits of managing and collaborating on critical information in a secure, stable and user-friendly environment.

ServicePoint365 is a leading provider of Microsoft Office 365 applications for Office 365, SharePoint Online and Azure. ServicePoint365 is available through Synnex’s CloudSOLV marketplace. Non-Synnex resellers contact ServicePoint365 directly at info(at)servicepoint365(dot)com, 855-411-4229 or http://www.servicepoint365.com. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.