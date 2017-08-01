ServicePoint365 extends SharePoint Online to include partner management capability, offering an integrate approach to manage partners and related documents within their Office 365 platform

ServicePoint365, a leading provider of applications for Microsoft’s Office 365 and Azure cloud platform, helps Office 365 SharePoint Online customers manage their partner relationships and information. The solution delivers partner management functionality on top of Microsoft’s Office 365 SharePoint Online platform.

“Office 365 customers that work with partners need a solution that allows their teams to collaborate, manage and share information both internally and externally with partners. ServicePoint365 extends SharePoint Online to include partner management capability, offering an integrate approach to manage partners and related documents within their Office 365 platform,” said David Huseonica, President at ServicePoint365.

ServicePoint365 is an Office 365 SharePoint application designed to maximize the collaboration and content management capabilities of Microsoft Office 365 SharePoint Online for customers. The solution consists of several “Centers” that are preconfigured to deliver core proposal related capability. Customers simply install ServicePoint365 to their Office 365 SharePoint environment and immediately enjoy the benefits of managing and collaborating on critical information in a secure, stable and user-friendly environment.

About ServicePoint365

ServicePoint365 is a leading provider of Microsoft Office 365 applications for Office 365, SharePoint Online and Azure. ServicePoint365 is available through Synnex’s CloudSOLV marketplace. Non-Synnex resellers contact ServicePoint365 directly at info(at)servicepoint365(dot)com, 855-411-4229 or http://www.servicepoint365.com. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.