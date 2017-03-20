Shore Excursions Group Optimizes User Experience on Mobile Devices

Shore Excursions Group "We wanted to ensure that our customers have a seamless user experience, regardless of what type of technology they are using to book a shore excursion,” noted Shore Excursions Group's co-founder Brad Miller.

Shore Excursions Group, the largest excursion company in the travel industry, is pleased to announce website enhancements that provide a best in class user experience on mobile devices.

Shore Excursions Group website visitors using a smartphone, tablet or other mobile devices will find it even easier and more enjoyable to shop for and purchase shore excursions for their cruise. “Since shopping on non-desktop devices is steadily growing, with 80% of consumers regularly using their smartphones to shop online, we wanted to ensure that our customers have a seamless user experience, regardless of what type of technology they are using to book a shore excursion,” noted Shore Excursions Group co-owner Brad Miller.

This enhancement is Shore Excursion Group’s latest undertaking in their ongoing commitment to providing customers an exceptional experience, from booking to completion of their shore excursions.

Miller continued by saying, “As industry leaders in technology, this development allows us to stay ahead of the trend, and we’re extremely pleased with the expanded functionality and are excited to be able to better serve our prospects and customers across all devices.”

Travelers can choose from Shore Excursion Group’s selection of over 3,000 exciting adventures in over 300 ports all over the world, including Asia, Europe, the Arabian Gulf, the South Pacific, Mexico, and North and South America.

To see Shore Excursion Group’s extensive selection of shore excursions, visit http://www.ShoreExcursionsGroup.com.

About Shore Excursions Group

Shore Excursions Group provides exceptional travel experiences to cruise passengers in the ports they visit around the world. We have an exceptional array of exciting, unique and enriching tours delivered by local experts. We focus on smaller groups visiting more interesting and authentic locations using more personalized local tour operators. Shore Excursions Group offers Money Back, Guaranteed Departure, Guaranteed Return to Ship, as well as 24/7 Hotline for the travelers. Visit our website http://www.ShoreExcursionsGroup.com or follow us on Instagram or Twitter @ShoreExcursions.

