Colorado shoulder specialist Peter Millett, MD, MSc published new research on the comprehensive arthroscopic management (CAM) procedure which serves as a shoulder replacement alternative for young, active patients with shoulder osteoarthritis. As a pioneer of the CAM procedure, Dr. Millett has done extensive research on the success of the CAM procedure. Recent research published by Dr. Millett in the American Journal of Sports Medicine showed improved pain and function in a properly selected patient population with high patient satisfaction and survivorship rate after a minimum of 5 years postoperatively.

Patient selection is critical when choosing between a total shoulder arthroplasty and the CAM procedure, a shoulder replacement alternative for young, active patients. Dr. Millett’s study “Comprehensive Arthroscopic Management of Glenohumeral Osteoarthritis” identified prognostic factors predictive of early failure in patients who undergo the CAM procedure. A total of 107 shoulders in 98 patients with a minimum of a 2-year follow-up who underwent CAM performed by Dr. Millett were evaluated. The data found that the CAM procedure was reliable in improving pain and function in active patients with shoulder osteoarthritis; however, it is important to inform patients about the potential limitations of the procedure. Patients with less joint space and abnormal posterior glenoid shape were significantly more likely to progress to early failure. In the American Journal of Sports Medicine March 2017 Podcast, Dr. Millett discusses this study.

Prior to Dr. Millett’s study “Survivorship and Patient-Reported Outcomes After Comprehensive Arthroscopic Management of Gelnohumeral Osteoarthritis” there was little data on midterm outcomes after the arthroscopic management of shoulder osteoarthritis in young, active patients. Forty-six consecutive patients who underwent CAM procedure performed by Dr. Millett were used to collect the data. At a minimum of 5 years postoperatively, this study found significant improvements in midterm clinical outcomes and high patient satisfaction following the CAM procedure, with a 76.9% survivorship rate. Dr. Millett and his research team concluded that the CAM procedure provides reasonable outcomes for young, active patients seeking a shoulder replacement alternative for the treatment of shoulder arthritis.

“We now have a minimally-invasive joint preserving procedure, that can reliably help young, active patients suffering from glenohumeral osteoarthritis," said Dr. Millett. "This is very exciting! Now, we can better select patients for the procedure and we can achieve durable, and long-lasting results.”

In 2001, Dr. Millett began using a series of surgical procedures to treat young patients with shoulder arthritis that, over the course of five years, evolved into the the CAM procedure. The CAM procedure is performed arthroscopically. During the procedure, Dr. Millett first removes loose cartilage and large bone spurs and then decompresses the axillary nerve to alleviate pain. Due to the complexity of this procedure, it is very important that patients have a highly skilled surgeon performing the CAM procedure.

About Dr. Millett

Dr. Peter J. Millett is a partner at the Steadman Clinic and specializes in disorders of the shoulder, knee, elbow and sports-related injuries. He serves as director of shoulder surgery and is a researcher and board member at the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Dr. Millett has been consistently selected as one of the “Best Doctors in America” and has been ranked in the top 1% of Orthopaedic Surgeons by U.S. News and World Reports. Keeping active people active through excellence in clinical care, orthopedic research and education is Dr. Millett’s mission.