Sigmetrix Announces Sponsorship of PTC Forum Europe 2017

CETOL 6σ coupled with the improved application of GD&T to the CAD model in Creo 4.0 allows companies to move forward with their initiatives regarding model-based definition (MBD) and model-based environments (MBE).

Sigmetrix, global experts in GD&T and mechanical variation, announced they will be a Bronze Sponsor of PTC Forum Europe 2017. The conference will be held November 14, 2017 at the ICS Messe in Stuttgart, Germany. Sigmetrix will be exhibiting in the Expo Hall and offering demonstrations of both CETOL 6σ and their GD&T Advisor technology embedded within PTC Creo 4.

“We are proud to offer easy-to-use software solutions integrated with PTC® Creo® to help users achieve robust designs through tolerance analysis and the correct application of GD&T,” commented Chris Wilkes, President and CEO of Sigmetrix. “CETOL 6σ coupled with the improved application of GD&T to the CAD model in Creo 4.0 allows companies to move forward with their initiatives regarding model-based definition (MBD) and model-based environments (MBE).”

Sigmetrix is recognized globally for providing tolerance analysis software and GD&T software solutions. Their software solutions are used by systems, mechanical, and manufacturing engineers worldwide to verify functionality and optimize designs. They also offer comprehensive GD&T, tolerance analysis, Model-Based Definition, and Model-Based Enterprise training worldwide. Their trainers consult with clients worldwide to use GD&T and tolerance analysis effectively, define their products and processes optimally, and help them implement 3D model-based definition in a model-based enterprise.

“GD&T Advisor was developed to help overcome the complexities associated with GD&T. In fact, it was so game-changing that PTC partnered with Sigmetrix to embed this technology within Creo 4.0 to help engineers and designers unlock the potential of MBD (Model-Based Definition),” stated James Stoddard, Executive Vice President, Product Development at Sigmetrix. “GD&T Advisor offers a streamlined workflow for native annotation creation that includes guidance for correct syntax and semantics, visual indication of what is properly constrained, and feedback describing what is not correct or complete.”

PTC Forum Europe promises an eventful day with a series of innovative product presentations, valuable customer insights, exciting keynotes, and many networking opportunities. Attendees will see the experience, vision, and next generation technologies that PTC offers, and how they are transforming the way industries work and redesigning the way businesses innovate. Between sessions those in attendance will be able to network in the Expo Hall and see the latest solutions and innovations to incorporate into their product designs.

For more information on CETOL 6σ visit: http://www.sigmetrix.com/products/cetol-tolerance-analysis-software/

For more information on GD&T Advisor visit: http://www.sigmetrix.com/products/gdt-software/

For more information on PTC Forum Europe 2017 visit: https://www.ptc.com/en/forum-europe

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix is a global provider of comprehensive, easy-to-use software solutions that help users achieve robust designs through tolerance analysis and the correct application of GD&T. With over 20 years of research and development, Sigmetrix products eliminate the error between as-designed assemblies and as-produced products. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.