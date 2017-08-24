102 Signature HealthCARE Locations Recognized for Excellence

Image courtesy of Providigm’s Quality Assurance Performance Improvement (QAPI) program. The Signature HealthCARE revolution translates into meaningful clinical results and positive quality of life improvements for our residents.

Over one hundred Signature HealthCARE locations are honored to earn accreditation through Providigm’s Quality Assurance Performance Improvement (QAPI). 72 Signature HealthCARE locations earned advanced QAPI accreditation, and 30 Signature HealthCARE locations received basic QAPI accreditation.

“We know that the Signature revolution translates into meaningful clinical results and positive quality of life improvements for our residents. To have the Providigm QAPI Accreditation Program recognize over a hundred of our locations is exciting. It is only with each of our committed stakeholders, from nurses to CNAs, that Signature’s culture change initiatives truly transform our homes into excellence,” Joe Steier, President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE, said.

The Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement program embraces a comprehensive, data drive approach to care. A recent study in the Providigm Research Brief surveyed 463 QAPI accredited locations and concluded that after accreditation, the average number of deficiencies significantly decreased, as well as the percent of facilities who received penalties.

Advanced Accreditation:

Signature HealthCARE of Whitesburg Gardens

Anchor Care and Rehabilitation Center

Golfcrest Healthcare Center

Golfview Healthcare Center

Gulfport Rehabilitation Center

Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center

Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center

Signature HealthCARE at the Courtyard

Signature HealthCARE of Gainesville

Signature HealthCARE of Jacksonville

Signature HealthCARE of North Florida

Signature HealthCARE of Orange Park

Signature HealthCARE of Ormond

Signature HealthCARE of Palm Beach

Signature HealthCARE of Pinellas Park

Signature HealthCARE of Port Charlotte

Southern Pines Healthcare Center

Rockcastle Care and Rehabilitation Center

Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest

Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature Healthcare at Tanbark Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green

Signature Healthcare of Carrollton Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Cherokee Park

Signature HealthCARE of Georgetown

Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature Healthcare of Monroe County Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Pikeville

Signature HealthCARE of South Louisville

Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Winter Park Care and Rehabilitation Center

Signature HealthCARE of Savannah

Signature HealthCARE of Bluffton

Signature HealthCARE of Bremen

Signature HealthCARE of Fort Wayne

Signature HealthCARE of Muncie

Clinton County Care & Rehabilitation Center

Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center

Liberty Care & Rehabilitation Center

Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Riverview Health Care Center

Signature HealthCARE of Madison

Signature HealthCARE of Memphis

Signature HealthCARE of Monteagle Rehab and Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County

Signature HealthCARE of Ridgely Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville

Signature HealthCARE of Spencer County

Signature HealthCARE of Trimble County

Chesapeake Shores

Signature HealthCARE at Mallard Bay

Signature HealthCARE of Chillicothe

Signature HealthCARE of Coshocton

Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County

Signature HealthCARE of Galion

Signature HealthCARE of Warren

Signature HealthCARE of Bloomsburg Rehab & Wellness Center

Harriman Care and Rehab

Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville

Signature HealthCARE of Columbia

Signature HealthCARE of Elizabethton Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Erin

Signature HealthCARE of Fentress County

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville

Signature HealthCARE of South Pittsburg Rehab & Wellness Center

Spring City Care & Rehabilitation

Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center

Westmoreland Care & Rehabilitation

Basic Accreditation:

Chautauqua Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Heritage Park Care and Rehabilitation Center

Signature HealthCARE at College Park

Signature HealthCARE of Waterford

Signature HealthCARE of Tower Road

Surrey Place Care Center

Signature HealthCARE of Buckhead

Signature HealthCARE of Marietta

Signature HealthCARE at Parkwood

Signature HealthCARE of Lafayette

Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh

Signature HealthCARE of South Bend

Signature HealthCARE of Terre Haute

Bluegras Care and Rehabilitation

Bracken County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Danville Centre for Health & Rehabilitation

Fountain Circle Care and Rehabilitation

Signature HealthCARE at Colonial Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Place Rehab & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE at Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield Rehab & Wellness Center

Pickett Care and Rehabilitation Center

Pigeon Forge Care & Rehabilitation Center

Signature HealthCARE at Saint Francis

Signature HealthCARE of Cleveland

Signature HealthCARE of Nashville Rehabilitation & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE of Portland Rehab & Wellness Center

###

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based, long-term healthcare and rehabilitation company with 148 locations in 11 states, with more than 20,000 employees nationwide. The company’s organizational culture is founded upon three pillars: learning, spirituality and innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Modern Healthcare nationally recognized the company on the “Best Places to Work” list in 2013 and 2015. For more, visit ltcrevolution.com