New Book by Matthew Smith of Modmacro Promises Simple Business Advice

Modmacro, Inc., an award-winning web design and digital marketing firm in Southern California, announced recently that the company’s president, Matthew Smith, has released his third book, titled “Simple Business Advice: Focused Recommendations That Will Make You a Better Business Owner.” It was published by Maven Publishing USA, a boutique publishing house with a distinct focus on turning business owners and entrepreneurs into published authors.

The book is based on a series of articles written by Smith and published in Businessing Magazine. Some of the chapters expand upon the short articles in the series, while others cover new topics. The book is full of brief, actionable advice that’s practical for virtually any small business owner. The advice is both thought-provoking and easy to implement.

Author Matthew Smith said of the book, “The goal of this book is not simply to tell business owners what to do. It is to get them to think critically about the everyday decisions they make. Some of the advice may challenge their thinking, and some may affirm what they have already been doing. Either way, readers of this book will be on their way to becoming more thoughtful and intentional business owners.”

Jessica Dawson, CEO of Maven Publishing said of the book’s launch, "The team at Maven Publishing is so proud to add ‘Simple Business Advice’ to our catalog! We think this book will be a great resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to improve the way they run their businesses. Just like it says in the title—the advice is simple, and that is exactly why it has the potential to be so impactful. We think it is a 'must-read' for any small business owner, or anyone considering starting a business."

“Simple Business Advice” is available in both print and digital formats from major booksellers like Amazon, iBooks, and Barnes & Noble.com.

About Modmacro, Inc.

An award-winning web design and digital marketing firm, Modmacro partners with select small businesses to strategically grow their companies. Their integrated marketing approach is based on a healthy mix of original creativity (design), visual appeal (branding), authentic story sharing (PR), driving targeted traffic (SEO), original content creation, user experience design considerations (UX), and practical data insights (analytics).

Now in its eighth year, the company delivers tailor-made marketing solutions whose results illustrate clear value to profit-minded decision makers. Through a simple, proven process, Modmacro’s approach often challenges established thinking and reboots the status quo. The team invests in educating clients, as well as themselves, with the goal of developing lasting, partnership-level relationships. For more information about Modmacro, and to see recent projects, visit their website at https://www.modmacro.com/work/.