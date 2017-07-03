We firmly believe that having a quality staff leads to quality patient outcomes.

Van Dyk Health Care has added two key staff members to its award-winning clinical team, appointing Virginia Conrad as Vice President of Clinical and Quality Care and hiring Liliya Serada as Post-Acute Care Navigator.

“We are always on the forefront when it comes to quality care, and clinical staffing is one of our main quality initiatives” said Robert Van Dyk, President & CEO of Van Dyk Health Care and former chairman of the American Health Care Association. “Our clinical team has proven why we exceed expectations with our patient outcomes and why we remain a trusted partner for hospitals and physicians. Our talented staff makes the difference.”

Conrad, who brings over 30 years of nursing experience, will evaluate clinical practices and patient outcomes at the company’s two skilled nursing and post-acute care facilities in Ridgewood and Montclair. Another key responsibility will be overseeing the development and implementation of clinical pathways to guide clinical care. She will also coordinate clinical education programs, allowing staff to continually advance their skills and expertise. Conrad earned a BSN degree from Boston College and a MSN degree from Boston University.

“Ginnie (Conrad) will be implementing innovative clinical pathways that allow us to truly provide current evidence-based quality care to our patients,” Van Dyk added. “That’s why we created the specialty care programs like HeartWays (for patients with Congestive Heart Failure), JustBreathe (for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and LIFE (for patients with physical therapy needs).”

Serada will work exclusively at Van Dyk Health Care at Ridgewood, following patients closely throughout their entire stay and developing a comprehensive discharge plan to keep patients safely in their own homes. This role allows her to provide families with ongoing communication and personalized care, ensuring successful discharges and reducing unnecessary re-hospitalization visits. Serada, who brings over 10 years of skilled nursing experience, earned a RN degree from Felician College. She is currently enrolled in a MSN program at Walden University.

Van Dyk Health Care at Ridgewood, voted one of America’s “Best Nursing Homes” for the fourth straight year, was one of only 9 percent of providers nationwide to receive a perfect five out of five stars from U.S. News & World Report.

“Our patients and families can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that we have the best medical and nursing professionals,” Van Dyk said. “We firmly believe that having a quality staff leads to quality patient outcomes.”

About Van Dyk Health Care

Van Dyk Health Care, founded in 1953, has built an unsurpassed reputation for excellence in senior care, spanning three generations of family caring for family. Under the leadership of CEO Robert Van Dyk for over 20 years and an award-winning staff, Van Dyk Health Care remains one of the top care providers in the nation, dedicated to its mission of finding solutions to better health and quality of life throughout New Jersey. Van Dyk Health Care offers the full continuum of care services with two nursing and post-acute care facilities in Ridgewood and Montclair, an assisted living community in Hawthorne, a home care company and a soon-to-open memory day care center. The company works closely with partnering hospitals and physicians to ensure its short-stay patients return home quickly and safely. Learn more at vandykhealthcare.com.