The field service management software company, SkyBoss has announced that their popular software has three additional features to make dispatching and scheduling convenient for technicians and dispatch managers.

SkyBoss owner and co-founder Larry Enright, made his announcement three new features of SkyBoss that will allow dispatch managers to send out the same technician to a particular customer, track the daily and weekly sales performance of employees and view photos within their customer history interface. The update was first announced last January 22nd through a video on their Facebook Page. The announced features have been said to allow SkyBoss to be scaled to the needs of any service provider. Click here to watch the video.

SkyBoss allows plumbers, HVAC technicians and other service providers to create invoices in moments in the field, which streamlines the entire account management process. Technicians can also use the system to communicate with office staff and unlike paper invoicing and record keeping systems, the once all too common issue of important paperwork going missing is completely eliminated.

Enright recently visited a Los Angeles plumbing company to see how SkyBoss’ plumbing software has impacted their business. The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with the company having saved hundreds of hours of labor each month, with a corresponding increase in productivity. “They’ve been using SkyBoss for around five years now and the growth has just been explosive,” said Enright.

Companies who have used SkyBoss for themselves have spoken very highly of the software. Not only do service companies appreciate how this plumbing software makes accounting and service management easier, but users have also praised SkyBoss’ responsive and helpful customer service. One reviewer noted that “customer service reps go above and beyond to ensure you understand everything in detail. They also have videos they email me so I can refresh my memory on my own time. It's nice being able to call and get a live person!”

