Skyline Marketing’s Jamie Talbot offers industry wisdom in Manchester

Sunday 12th February saw top achieving sales and marketing leaders come together to offer advice and guidance to up and coming entrepreneurs. The conference took place in The Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, a perfect venue to host the large conference where several guest speakers offered their expertise in specialised workshops surrounding running a successful sales and marketing business.

The Manchester cricket ground has built a strong reputation for its ability to host successful conferences and meetings for a variety of group sizes. Winner of the Gold Business Tourism Award from the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2014, Emirates Old Trafford is now recognised as one of the UK’s most prestigious locations for conferences and events. Catering from 10 to 2,000 people across a multitude of events, from small meetings to large exhibitions, their flexible, high-end space is fully supported by a highly skilled team of event organisers, catering teams and even offers its IT support team, they have everything in place to help events run smoothly.

Jamie Talbot, Managing Director of Skyline Marketing was invited to share his wisdom, the topic assigned allowed Mr Talbot to speak on personal branding in business. Understanding the importance of developing an active online presence, Mr Talbot had previously attended a conference in London based on the topic. Taking on board the information, Jamie Talbot and his business Skyline Marketing have built a solid basis on their personal branding, and he is confident this had opened greater opportunities and allowed him to enhance his business network.

Personal and business branding offers a 4D image to the outside world. Sharing brand vision allows people to understand what the company stands for, how they conduct business and intrinsic values that shape the decisions that are made throughout the company’s business activity. Modern consumers are keen to source products and services from brands that have similar social and economic values as themselves. Many marketing departments are spending their marketing budget on developing captivating campaigns that focus on communicating their brand message as opposed to traditional product based promotions.

The event was a success, with everyone taking home information on improving their personal business opportunities. Skyline Marketing attends many industry specific conferences throughout the year, as they want to broaden their skills continually and are confident that taking advice from industry specialists has given them a competitive edge.

Based in Liverpool, sales and marketing firm, Skyline Marketing offers clients a unique and personalised solution to improving customer acquisition and brand awareness. Skyline Marketing aims to expand their market reach and expand their client portfolio and can set such targets due to their ongoing success within the industry.