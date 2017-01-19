Our new blog post is about our renewed corporate commitment to giving Miami the best in sliding glass door repair and fleshing this out into meaningful action items one customers at a time

Express Glass & Board Up, Miami's favorite sliding glass door repair service company, is proud to announce a new post on its commitment to being the best sliding glass door service for the city in 2017, one customer at a time. Though it may sound simplistic, the commitment to being the best is more complicated than it may sound at first glance.

“The New Year is a time for people to remind themselves what is most important. Self-improvement goals can include tackling home improvement goals," explained Yani Santos, general manager of Express Glass. “Our new blog post is about our renewed corporate commitment to giving Miami the best in sliding glass door repair and fleshing this out into meaningful action items one customers at a time.”

To read the new blog post for 2017, please visit http://www.expressglassfl.com/blog/sliding-glass-door-repair/2017-resolution-best-miami-sliding-glass-door-repair-company/.

Interested parties, including journalists and bloggers, are urged to read the content-heavy post on sliding glass door repair at http://www.expressglassfl.com/home-window-repair/sliding-glass-door-repair/.

Self-Improvement and Home Improvement Goals Merge for Sliding Glass Door Repair

New Year’s resolutions can combine self-improvement and home improvement for both customers and businesses in Miami. Waiting several hours or days after placing a call to fix a broken patio door should not be acceptable; quick and professional service by a friendly glass technician should be the norm in Miami. This is the thrust of this important blog post for 2017 as a "corporate resolution."

Although Miami can have a reputation for healthy coastal living, a few locals might benefit from evaluating certain habits. A lazy attitude about exercising and completing home improvement projects may have started to backfire. Maybe the last doctor’s visit ended with a prescription to ramp up the exercise or face heart disease problems in the future. It could be time to purchase running shoes for a new jogging routine. Maybe a broken patio door has started to leak water into the home during recent storms. It may be time to call a sliding glass door repair in Miami to finally get the job done!

As a company, Express Glass & Board Up tries to practice what it preaches. Accordingly, this new post outlines its 2017 commitment in the sliding glass door repair industry. The company has renewed a commitment to being the best glass repair service. The new blog post outlines this in a very public fashion, as the firm gears up for an exciting and prosperous 2017 for the Miami glass repair community.

About Express Glass Repair and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Their professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top glass door repair service. If customers are looking for Miami sliding glass door repair or West Palm Beach glass repair as well as glass repair in Delray Beach, please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Sliding Glass Door repair service in Miami or Boca Raton or Miramar, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority.

