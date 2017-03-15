I like to think we work hard every day to offer the best glass repair experience to our Miami and Miami-Dade county customers

Miami’s sliding glass door repair experts, Express Glass and Board Up, is proud to announce a new accomplishment. Eighteen new customer posts, including five-star ratings have been added to the glass company's Google My Business site. Comments by Miami customers include kudos for quick glass repair response times and excellent customer service.

“I like to think we work hard every day to offer the best glass repair experience to our Miami and Miami-Dade county customers,” explained Yaniet Santos, general manager of Express Glass. “It’s inspiring to see new posts that show what our technicians have accomplished. Achieving our goals to providing the best in sliding glass door repair service is something we are very proud of.”

The new five-star rated postings for sliding glass door repair in Miami can be reviewed at https://goo.gl/rZmCzi. Information for all glass repair services offered to Miami customers can also be found at http://www.expressglassfl.com/miami-glass-window-repair/.

Expert Miami Sliding Glass Door Repair Service Helps Residents get Move-In Ready

Emergency glass repair service for sliding glass doors in Miami can happen on a daily basis and for various reasons. Shattered glass from an innocent wayward baseball or a clumsy home repair project can be a few of the culprits. If glass shatters, Miami property owners may not be in the mood to wait a day or two to have a broken sliding glass door or window fixed. Busted glass can make a property vulnerable to bad weather, insects or vandals. Quickly finding a professional sliding glass door repair service in Miami does not have to be a stressful task. Reviewing five-star customer posts on Google can offer great advice for Miami locals needing the best glass repair technician asap.

Express Glass, Miami’s sliding glass door repair experts have announced eighteen new customer reviews on the Google My Business page. Favorable comments and five-star ratings have been posted by Miami locals. One customer preparing to move into a new home broke the living room window with a ladder while handling last minute renovations. A move-in ready family could not wait several days for sliding glass door repair. A quick call to Express Glass brought a glass repair technician to the home within the hour. No time was wasted and the new homeowners could begin unpacking on schedule. Top customer ratings on Google My Business have helped residents locate the best sliding glass door repair service in Miami.

About Express Glass Repair and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top glass door replacement and repair service. If customers are looking for Miami sliding glass door repair, or Ft. Lauderdale glass repair as well as glass repair in Delray Beach please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Miami Sliding Glass Door repair service, or glass repair in Ft. Lauderdale or Boca Raton, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority.

