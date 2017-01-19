MyTaxFranchisor aspires to turn enterprising individuals into successful entrepreneurs, Mani Manickavelu, CEO, MyTaxFranchisor

MyTaxFiler™ and myStartupCFO™ have joined hands with MyTaxFranchisor to provide exciting franchise opportunities for enterprising individuals to help them build their own successful businesses. With a combined experience of over 100 years in the financial and accounting domain, these two firms have built a brand that stands for high quality and consistent services.

While both companies have been successful in their own lines of business, there exists an opportunity to harness their combined strength and build a franchise system to meet the ever-rising demand in F&A across the country. MyTaxFranchisor has been formed with this end in mind.

MyTaxFiler offers end-to-end financial solutions for businesses and individuals in the United States, from business formation, bookkeeping, record keeping, payroll processing, income tax filings to tax planning, fbar compliance, entity structure etc. The company’s tax, finance, and accounting specialists offer the security and processing advantages of a large company, with the personalized service of a small firm. With the management team’s experience, MyTaxFiler has developed a strong client base that relies on their knowledge and expertise.

myStartUpCFO provides the services of a CFO to help small businesses navigate the various facets of finance and accounting. Most start-ups today cannot afford to hire an in-house CFO and struggle to manage their financial planning. myStartupCFO helps businesses in the areas of investment structuring, equity / option allocation, spending and human resource decisions. More than bookkeeping and taxes, while the CEO & staff run the business, myStartUpCFO helps the company run smoothly.

“MyTaxFranchisor aspires to turn enterprising individuals into successful entrepreneurs. Our vision is to build a franchise with energetic business-minded people, who can partner with us to build profitable businesses in the F&A industry. To this end, we have brought these two successful businesses together to provide our partners with the benefits that come from our brand, our processes, our technology and marketing strategies. Together, we hope to build a thriving business that is mutually rewarding,” said Mani Manickavelu, CEO, MyTaxFranchisor.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Currently the following states in the U.S. regulate the offering and sale of franchises. California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or desire a franchise in one of these states, we will not offer you a franchise, until we have complied with applicable presale registration and disclosure requirements in your state, which includes providing you with the approved FTC Disclosure Document and any addendum required by your state.