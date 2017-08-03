How to Win the Talent War - Webcast Announced

The Small Business Center of Excellence™ (SBCoE) announces a national webcast, How to Win the Talent War. The webcast will identify how small businesses can develop processes and systems to identify, recruit and retain the best management team. In addition, the role of professional employment organizations (PEOs) will be detailed. The webcast is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 1 pm CST.

Webcast panelists include John Liacone, Managing Director of the Overture Group, who will share insights into recruiting a world-class management team. Salo Doko, EVP & Chief Client Officer of Tandem HR, a leading professional employment organization (PEO), will describe how PEO’s help small businesses achieve excellence. Heather Hawes, Executive Director of the Small Business Center of Excellence will moderate the panel.

"In small business, every hire, employee, and executive is critical to success. Our talent webcast will highlight best practices for managing many human resource initiatives,” explains Heather Hawes, Executive Director of the Small Business Center of Excellence.

For more information, or to register for the free webcast: How to Win the Talent War, link to: http://smallbusinesscenterofexcellence.org/events.

The Small Business Center of Excellence™ is an educational platform dedicated to helping small businesses of all types achieve extraordinary success. Programs include the SBCoE webcast training series, and the annual Small Biz–Big Thinking™ Awards program. SBCoE offers Basic and Premium memberships, along with a Partner/Sponsor program. For more information, visit http://www.SmallBusinessCenterOfExcellence.org, or engage with SBCoE: Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+. For more information or a Press File, contact Heather Hawes at 630-868-5063.

John Liacone is a Managing Director with The Overture Group working with clients on solving their staffing and recruiting needs. In his 20 years of experience, John has worked in various talent management environments including corporate recruiting, consulting, contingency and executive retained search/interim staffing and career transition services. Prior to joining The Overture Group in 2010, John was a Director at RSM McGladrey where he led the Executive Search/Interim Staffing Practice. John is also a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), and founder and board member of LG (Leadership Group, CFO |CEO).

Salo Doko is Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer of Tandem HR, Chicago’s largest privately held PEO. His professional experience spans across business management, organizational development, talent management and consulting. He focuses on consulting with organizations ranging from large international, publically traded companies, to small local startups. He concentrates on advising C-level executives on strategic talent management and organizational effectiveness initiatives across banking, manufacturing, healthcare, not-for-profit, transportation and construction industries. He holds a PHR and SHR-CP. Salo is also proficient in 3 languages (beside English), including Italian, Albanian, and Spanish.

Executive Director of the Small Business Center of Excellence (SBCoE), Heather Hawes is a founding partner of Modern Marketing Partners, and IDeas BIG (brand identity group). Heather has experience across many industries and categories, and all marketing disciplines. She is a by-line contributor to the SBCoE blog, earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa, and her MBA from Northern Illinois University.