National Debt Relief Talks About Smart Financial Moves For The Year

National Debt Relief recently shared in an article published January 29, 2017 some of the smart financial moves consumers can look into for the year. The article titled “6 Smart Financial Things You Absolutely Need to Do This Year” looks at some tips that would set consumers off on the right financial track early in the year.

The article starts off by pointing out that there are a lot of consumers who starts the year with a list of things they want to change. This new year’s resolution list usually covers a wide variety of topics but priority usually goes to health, nutrition and finances. These are the most common areas people want to improve on and the article shares ideas to help with their financial plans for the year.

The article shares that having a budget is a good idea but following it is a totally different discipline for a lot of people. Some put in the time and effort to sit down and take a hard look at their income and expenses. However, months down the road and they totally forget about their budget. It is important that as people put together the budget, they must find the will to follow it as well.

Creating reserve funds is another smart financial move consumers can consider for the year. This consists of an emergency fund and a rainy day fund that are supposed to cushion them from unexpected financial problems. The idea is to save the amount over a period of time and have enough to cover a three to six month’s worth of living expenses.

College education is a great enabler for a lot of people however, the cost of attendance is a big worry. The article encourages consumers to start saving for their children’s education through a 529 plan. This tax advantaged savings plan can help their children attend higher education without worrying too much about student loan repayment when they graduate.

