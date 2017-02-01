Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Celebrates Promotion of Michael Grudecki

On January 9, 2017, Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), announced the promotion of Michael Grudecki to vice president of inside sales and marketing, which officially began the first of the year. Grudecki previously held the title of director of inside sales for SMG3.

“Michael is invaluable to this organization, and I appreciate what he does every day. With this title change, I hope it inspires not only Michael, but other SMG3 employees because hard work does not go unrewarded,” said Nancy Gorski, SMG3 president & CEO.

Most notably, in his previous role, Grudecki played an integral part in the design, development, and integration of SMG3’s Inside Sales Team, which has now expanded to seven members. Playing a significant part in this bold investment, Grudecki aided in finding a new office – located in Chicago’s Fulton Market District – working with human resources to recruiting employees, and training the talent.

In January 2016, Grudecki’s role within the organization expanded when he became the interim director of marketing while remaining director of inside sales. During his time in this role, Grudecki restructured SMG3’s marketing team, which is still growing. Through the development of the new marketing team and his strategical approach, Grudecki not only increased ROI (Return on Investment) on key marketing initiatives, but expanded SMG3’s brand and brand recognition within the marketplace.

In his new role, working hand-in-hand with the vice president of sales, Eric Holmes, Grudecki will also be developing go-to-market strategies. Grudecki said, “Through the use of these strategies, SMG3 will be able to reach its ideal clients and help them create Visibility Through MobilityTM and ROI through the products and solutions we offer them.”

“Since the start of his employment here at SMG3, Michael has truly made a difference. I am excited to see what is next for him in this new position within SMG3,” stated Gorski.

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet (The Barcoding Expert), and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, wireless networks, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Besides being a leading technology solutions provider, SMG3 also offers an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.