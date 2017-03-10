Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3) is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at the ProMat Show in Chicago, IL from April 3-6 in Booth #S3967.

Those who attend can expect SMG3’s signature “Out-of-The-Box Experience.” With a multitude of products on hand from major manufacturers including but not limited to Zebra, Honeywell, StayLinked, and Accuspeech Mobile. Product demonstrations and hands-on tutorials will be given by SMG3’s certified consultants and engineers.

“SMG3 is excited to present its solution offerings to more than 30,000 individuals looking for the need to improve processes and overall visibility of their operation,” said Michael Grudecki, vice president of inside sales & marketing.

SMG3’s end-to-end solutions provide Visibility Through Mobility and are not only utilized by Fortune 500 companies, but are industry-recognized winning the company numerous awards such as a spot on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 List four years in a row, StayLinked’s North American Partner of the Year, Honeywell’s North American Partner of the Year, and Motorola’s Customer Excellence Award.

Other awards and accolades for SMG3 include SOTI’s VAR of the Year for North America, CIOReview Magazine’s list of top 20 technology solution providers for the supply chain, one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. mentioned in Inc. Magazine 5000, and one of Inc. 500’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

Different from most organizations in the auto identification collection (AIDC) industry, SMG3 will bring its unsurpassed knowledge and expertise in mobile computing and wireless network integration to ProMat.

Grudecki continued, “Be on the lookout for the big, red Fork Lift of the Future that will be on display in our booth, #S3967.”

About Strategic Mobility Group

SMG3 was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Besides being a leading technology solutions provider, SMG3 also offers an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.