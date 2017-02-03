We value this unique opportunity to connect with our friends and customers throughout the week as we gear up to race in North America’s premier one-day, off-road race with the well-deserved reputation as the world’s toughest.

Transamerican Auto Parts business units, including leading off-road retailer 4 Wheel Parts, are participating as official event partners and sponsors of the 11th annual Ultra4 Nitto King of the Hammers held February 3-11. Multiple events and activities in Johnson Valley, California will be sponsored by Transamerican Manufacturing Group (TMG) with support from its off-road and performance aftermarket companies Smittybilt, Poison Spyder, Rubicon Express, Pro Comp and G2 Axle & Gear. “Hammertown,” as the Johnson Valley lake bed is christened over the weeklong off-road gathering, officially opens to the public on Friday, February 3 when tens of thousands of off-road enthusiasts will descend upon the area.

Dubbed the “Ultimate Desert Race,” the actual King of the Hammers race happens Friday, February 10 and features Unlimited Class 4400Ultra4 cars. 2017’s returning races include The Smittybilt Every Man Challenge, the Polaris KOH UTV Race, Klim King of the Motos and the Vision X Shootout.

4 Wheel Parts is slated to sponsor the Ultra4 qualifying sessions for the 4400 main race and the Smittybilt Every Man Challenge. They will have a substantial retail presence with the 4 Wheel Parts Showroom on Wheels supplying parts and services for racing teams in addition to the countless off-road fans attending. Team 4 Wheel Parts will be in force with Greg Adler, Brent Goegebuer and Kevin Adler are all racing representing the company. Greg Adler and Goegebuer will compete in Friday’s 4400 main event, with Greg’s brother Kevin contending in the Every Man Challenge.

“We are proud to lend our support to King of the Hammers, as each year this event brings together passionate enthusiasts from across the nation for competition and camaraderie all centered around a shared passion for the desert and off-roading ” said Greg Adler, Transamerican Auto Parts President and CEO. “We value this unique opportunity to connect with our friends and customers throughout the week as we gear up to race in North America’s premier one-day, off-road race with the well-deserved reputation as the world’s toughest.”

Transamerican Manufacturing Group (TMG) division Smittybilt is the title sponsor of the Every Man Challenge Race. Smittybilt is launching its RECON Trailer Kit Sweepstakes at King of the Hammers and attendees will get the first chance to enter to win the trailer kit. Online entry will begin a week later and the drawing will be held on or around December 15. Additional prizes include Smittybilt’s Overlander Tent, EPS Inverter Generator and Retractable Awning. Other TMG brands are holding raffles throughout the afternoon of Thursday, February 9 and awarding the following prizes:



Smittybilt – X20 12K Comp Series Winch

Poison Spyder – $500 Product Gift Certificate

G2 Axle & Gear – Front & Rear Ring and Pinion Set

Rubicon Express – $500 Product Gift Certificate

Pro Comp – Set of 4 Vapor Pro 2 Beadlock Wheels

Additionally, the Smittybilt booth will provide free Wienerschnitzel barbecue on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons February 8-9. The G2 Axle & Gear booth is offering free gear service Tuesday through Friday during vendor hours and Pro Comp’s booth will have free tire and mounting service.

About Transamerican Auto Parts: Transamerican Auto Parts is the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs, including off-road tires, wheels and suspension products. Transamerican operations are comprised of 77 4 Wheel Parts retail locations in North America, Transamerican Wholesale sales and distribution, Dealer Services International and the Transamerican Manufacturing Group which includes Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, G2 Axle & Gear, Pro Comp, LRG Wheels and Poison Spyder Customs. We Sell It. We Own It. We Live It. For more information about Transamerican Auto Parts, Dealer Services International and Transamerican Manufacturing Group, please visit: transamericanautoparts.com.