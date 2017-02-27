This March, 2017, course in Social Media Marketing will be taught at the Bay Area Video Coalition.

Jason McDonald, a San Francisco Bay Area expert consultant in SEO and social media marketing, is proud to announce a March, 2017, training course in social media marketing. The one day course will be taught at the Bay Area Video Coalition in San Francisco and is open to the public.

"Social Media Marketing is the art and science of using social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube to promote a company, product, or service," explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “This March one-day course is an intensive introduction for small business owners and marketers in the ins and outs of using social media to promote nearly anything. It's not only in-depth but practical, and I guarantee it will be fun!”

Social Media Marketing: One-Day Course

If social media is a party, then social media marketing is the art and science of throwing fantastic parties. This one-day course uses the party analogy (made popular in Jason's Social Media Marketing Workbook 2017, available on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2gFM9gg. For example, a good party should have invitations, and a good social media marketing system needs to have a promotion strategy. A good party needs to have excellent food and entertainment, and a good social media marketing system needs a continuous flow of content. The course covers an introduction into social media marketing, especially goals such as eWOM (electronic word of mouth), the customer continuum, and trust indicators, as well as deep dives into Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter as well as Yelp and Google+. Participants gain access to the Social Media Marketing Workbook, including the companion Social Media Marketing Toolbook, Jason's dashboard, and incredible step-by-step worksheets.

To learn more, visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/training/. There, one can browse Dr. McDonald's website, hop over to his YouTube channel, and find a direct link to the Bay Area Video Coalition. Interested parties can also call 415-655-1071 to discuss the social media marketing training in San Francisco as well as Dr. McDonald's other courses, both online for the JM Intenet Group (https://www.jm-seo.org/) and face-to-face at Stanford Continuing Studies in Palo Alto, California.

About Jason McDonald

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing.

Media Relations, Tel. 800-298-4065