Vengreso Announces its First Social Selling Training Solution

Vengreso Social Selling Training Virtual Boot Camp "This social selling training boot camp will be fun and wildly productive," says Mario Martinez Jr., CEO of Vengreso. "Attendees will accelerate their digital sales skills after attending our virtual boot camp."

Vengreso announced today availability of its first social selling training solution to be delivered online, live by all seven founders.

The Vengreso Social Selling Virtual Boot Camp is a four (4) week live training course that includes a blended learning program featuring both live sessions and self-paced practical and tactical activities. The Boot Camp begins on July 13th with the first weekly live class followed by July 20th, 27th, and August 3rd from 12pm to 1pm ET. This social selling training program is designed for sales professionals of all size companies and all levels of experience. Vengreso’s Boot Camp serves both those who have no previous digital sales experience and professionals who use LinkedIn and social selling frequently but are looking to hone their skills and develop an actionable playbook.

The Boot Camp delivers powerful social selling tactics to help business development professionals to position themselves as thought leaders and subject matter experts, gain access to more targeted buyers, and convert the right connections into phone calls. The training program outline follows:

July 13th: Develop a client-centric profile that attracts, teaches and engages potential buyers.

July 20th: Grow professional network of clients, prospects and partners.

July 27th: Engage your network with relevant messaging and commercial insights that gets them thinking differently about their current situations and moves them toward the company's solution.

August 3rd: Gain access to buyers, influencers and stakeholders by leveraging the current network and meaningful interactions.

Collectively, the Vengreso founders have trained more than 85,000 professionals across more than 2,000 companies from the enterprise to the small business professional.

Mario Martinez Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Colleen McKenna, Co-Founder and Chief Administrative Officer

Kurt Shaver, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer

Brynne Tillman, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer

Phil Gerbyshak, Co-Founder and Chief Digital Officer

Viveka von Rosen, Co-Founder and Chief Visibility Officer

Bernie Borges, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer

“The Social Selling Training Boot Camp is designed to guide sales professionals to engage targeted buyers by leveraging LinkedIn in a way that gets the stakeholders excited to take a phone call,” says Brynne Tillman, Co-founder and Chief Learning Officer at Vengreso. “The Virtual Boot Camp is a practical and tactical way to get training from seven of the world’s top experts with a reasonable investment of time and money.”

All sessions will be recorded, giving all attendees access to the training at their leisure.

Information and registration is available at: https://vengreso.com/services/virtual-social-selling-training-bootcamp.

