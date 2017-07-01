Social Media Marketing Course

Social Media Marketing Expert Evan Weber, CEO and Founder of Internet Marketing Agency Experience Advertising, Inc., has released his social media marketing course for marketers of all types. Evan Weber has been active in digital marketing since the late 1990’s, and then when on to be the Marketing Director of an ecommerce startup called Dentalplans.com, which he led to become wildly successful company through utilizing digital marketing. After leaving that company in 2007, Weber launched his own digital marketing agency Experience Advertising in 2007 to address the need that companies had with regards to effectively managing and growing their digital marketing channels. Experience Advertising, Inc., over the past 10 years, has established themselves as the premier digital marketing and social media management agency in the U.S., winning awards and being recognized by industry publications.

Weber’s new suite of online marketing courses were developed to provide educational materials and practical strategies for marketers of all levels and backgrounds. Weber stated about the courses, “I wanted to put together a suite of digital marketing and social media marketing courses specifically for marketers that illuminated a lot of the most important strategies and techniques that will make them ultimately more effective at what they do. There was a gaping void in the industry for these types of courses, so I decided to solve that problem by authoring these courses and making them very inexpensive so anyone could afford them, some of them are even free of charge. These are the type of courses that I wish I had 20 years ago when I was starting out my career in the Internet marketing industry. I have already had some amazing feedback from actual digital marketers about how much they like the courses, so I couldn’t be happier with the way it’s being received thus far."

The social media marketing course covers a set of articles and videos with the following titles:



Social Media Marketing and Social Media Advertising Playbook

10 Ways to Advertise and Manage Social Media on Facebook

18 Quotes from Social Media Expert Evan Weber on Facebook Advertising Trends

Latest Trends Digital Marketing by CEO Evan Weber

23 Quotes by Social Media Expert Evan Weber About the State of Twitter Advertising

Today's Hottest Trends in Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing

33 Ways to Advertise on Social Networks and Make it Work

Seriously Ramp Up Social Engagement, Email Opt-ins, and Sales with a Holiday Sweepstakes

2 Amazing New Facebook Page Management Features You MUST Use Immediately

Weber concluded regarding the social media course, “Whether you are a total newbie or an experienced social media marketer, this course will be a huge learning experience for you. If you want to learn how to truly leverage social media for your company this course is for you. If you want to know all the various ways to leverage social media, this course is for you. Regardless of your experience level or skill sets, I absolutely guarantee this social media marketing course will impress you for it's thoroughness and practicality. If you know me you know I'm not big on fluff, I'm big on substance and implementable strategies. I hope you enjoy my social media course and look forward to hearing your feedback.”

To sign up for any of the digital marketing courses visit http://www.DigitalMarketingU.net and register yourself. If you are interested in working with a digital marketing agency to help grow your company, visit Experience Advertising and place an inquiry. If you are interested in hiring Evan Weber as a digital marketing consultant you can contact him through his LinkedIn profile or his agency’s website.

