SoCoastal Acquires Myrtle Beach Golf Packages Company

SoCoastal, a technology-focused travel company, has acquired MyrtleBeachGolfPackages.com, a leading golf package provider that specializes in golf vacation planning and tee-time booking services in Myrtle Beach, SC. After the successful launch of SoCoastal's vacation rental marketplace last year, the organization is expanding their focus beyond vacation rentals to include the golf industry.

The Myrtle Beach area has a well-known reputation for being a popular destination for golfers. Offering access to over 100 area golf courses, the coastal region of South Carolina is estimated to attract approximately 3,000,000 golfers every year.

"SoCoastal is a Myrtle Beach-based company, so getting involved with the golf industry here was a natural fit for us. Adding MyrtleBeachGolfPackages.com to the SoCoastal family is a huge step forward for our business. It gives us another platform that we can use to increase our brand's reach and put our professionally-managed vacation rentals directly in front of a massive audience. It's definitely a win-win situation for us and the local vacation rental management companies that we develop partnerships with.", says CEO and founder, Justin Urich. "Our number one priority is to update the existing golf website and integrate our software. As we begin to infuse our technology into the golf side of our business, I think we'll discover additional opportunities for growth in the Myrtle Beach golf industry."

SoCoastal made its industry debut in 2016, launching Myrtle Beach's first ever vacation rental marketplace, powered by the company's own proprietary technology platform. The company says it has reached an agreement with three other vacation rental companies, allowing them to use its custom software. The new SoCoastal-powered websites are scheduled to launch in early 2018.

About SoCoastal:

SoCoastal is a technology-focused travel company, specializing in vacation rentals. Founded in 2016 and based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, SoCoastal leverages innovative technology and marketing, shaped by extensive industry experience to help generate maximum revenue for its partners. Led by founder and CEO, Justin Urich, SoCoastal will be expanding its vacation rental marketplace to include 10 new beach vacation destinations in early 2018. To discuss strategic partnership opportunities or view more information, visit https://www.socoastal.com/.