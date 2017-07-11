STONEHAM, MA - InterPro Solutions has announced that Sodexo, a world leader in quality life services will be implementing EZMaxMobile, an industry leading mobile solution for Maximo, as the primary mobile solution for their client base in over 42 countries.

“EZMaxMobile will replace our current legacy mobile solution and provide expanded mobile device support to our front-line business. The real-time data updates, simple, intuitive user interface, and advanced functionality allows for fast deployment and creation of additional use cases. Mobile operations are critical to our business, and we look forward to working with InterPro as part of our global implementation of Maximo,” said Boyd Waites, Head of the Maximo Technical Competency Center at Sodexo.

EZMaxMobile is a highly flexible solution that mobilizes Maximo’s enterprise functionality to help organizations simplify processes, save time and money, and increase job satisfaction.

“We are excited to team with Sodexo to incorporate our state of the art mobile solution, EZMaxMobile, into their daily operations and maintenance activities. InterPro Solutions is pleased that through an extensive evaluation of multiple solutions and field-testing efforts by Sodexo that the EZMaxMobile solution was selected,” said Bill Fahey, CEO of InterPro Solutions.

About InterPro Solutions

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Stoneham, Massachusetts, InterPro is a market leader in mobile asset management products and services. InterPro combines operation and maintenance best practices with leading-edge mobile technology to drive a fundamental paradigm shift in asset, workforce and facilities management processes. The company’s award winning EZMaxMobile product is recognized as the premier mobile application for Maximo for ease of use and unparalleled ROI. InterPro serves customers in diverse industries including higher education, utilities, energy, healthcare, water/wastewater, government and manufacturing. http://www.interprosoft.com

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 425,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.