Soilworks to Participate in 2017 SME Conference & Expo in Denver

Soilworks, the worldwide leader in dust control and soil stabilization, will participate in the 2017 Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) Annual Conference and Expo at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from February 19 to 22.

Soilworks’ experienced and knowledgeable Mining Business Developer Luke Short will be available in Exhibit Hall Booth #945 to discuss the company’s innovative products, designed to solve soil stabilization and dust control challenges for large-scale open pit and underground mining operations.

“Soilworks products are currently used in many major mining operations around the globe. Every year attending the SME Conference gives us an outstanding opportunity to talk with the best experts in the mining industry and showcase our products to mining professionals,” said Chad Falkenberg, founder of Arizona-based Soilworks. “We’re looking forward to speaking with attendees about the products that are solving so many dust control problems in the mining industry.”

Soiltac and Durasoil, Soilworks biggest selling mining products, will be on display during the SME Annual Conference and Expo.

Using gas-to-liquid technology (GTL), Durasoil is a patented, ultra pure, synthetic fluid applied to mine entrances, tunnel walls and underground haul roads to stop unwanted particles and fugitive dust. Durasoil is the only non-petroleum product on the market and has been proven to help mines comply with their strict water treatment process regulations.

Soiltac, a revolutionary copolymer product, serves to control dust and erosion and stabilize soil. By combining advancements in nanotechnology and chemistry, Soiltac binds particles together to treat mine tailings and roads from days to years depending on the application rate.

Soilworks has proven its dependable ability to solve difficult soil stabilization and dust control challenges that impact each mine’s profitability and safety. With dust control products like Durasoil and Soiltac, Soilworks is helping to create a safer work environment, boost employee morale, lower fines and increase productivity.

“We can speak from experience about the solutions our products present to challenges faced every day in large-scale mining operations around the globe,” Falkenberg said. “Our products are proven to help you meet those challenges head on.”

For more information about Soilworks, please visit http://www.soilworks.com.

About Soilworks

Soilworks provides engineered solutions to meet the broad needs of the dust control and soil stabilization industry. Whether the market is commercial, industrial or military, Soilworks has the innovative tools, unmatched technical support, and environmentally friendly technologies to fulfill specific requirements. Soilworks’ performance-driven portfolio of industry-leading products include the Patented U.S. Dept. of Defense Surtac®, Soiltac®, Powdered Soiltac®, Gorilla-Snot® and the newly patented Durasoil®. Soilworks’ international sales network, global distribution centers and integrated customer service provide an ideal platform to satisfy all its customers’ needs. Get to know Soilworks better at http://www.soilworks.com or call 1-800-545-5420.