Sojourn Congratulates Four Markie Nominated Clients

2017 Markie Award Finalists Congratulations Certiport, FIS, O2 and Second City

For over a decade, Oracle Marketing Cloud has celebrated excellence in data-driven Modern Marketing through the Markie Awards. The Markie Awards recognize innovation and highlight marketing organizations that deliver the best of their brand using Oracle Marketing Cloud solutions.

Sojourn is honored to have supported four outstanding marketing teams at the following companies selected as Markie finalists:

Certiport

Rapid Transformation

This award is open to those who have successfully implemented any Oracle Marketing Cloud technology in the past year. Enabling a high performance marketing culture isn’t always easy. The Rapid Transformation award honors fast starters for their superb planning, execution, and results. Certiport needed not only Responsive Emails and Landing Pages, but also tools that any marketer could use to help in this endeavor. Enter the Sojourn Solutions Email Builder. Email Builder is easier to use than Word and creates Eloqua emails that render properly on just about any device, client or browser. Rapid Transformation requires tools for rapid deployment, and we are pleased to help Certiport be successful.

FIS - Fidelity Information Systems

Rapid Transformation

This award is open to those who have successfully implemented any Oracle Marketing Cloud technology in the past year. Enabling a high performance marketing culture isn’t always easy. The Rapid Transformation award honors fast starters for their superb planning, execution, and results. What a joy it has been to work alongside the FIS Marketing and IT teams. Sojourn has been assisting with integrating Eloqua with a number of FIS systems and data along with helping FIS to better personalize and segment for improved Modern Marketing.

O2 div of Telefónica UK Limited

Paul Stevenson - Modern Marketing Leader of the Year

Just as great people are the foundation for successful businesses, innovators are often the driving force behind exceptional marketing. This award goes to the passionate senior people that push their teams to succeed, lead decisive change, set the vision for the entire marketing organization and introduce innovative concepts. Over the past 3 years, Sojourn Solutions has been helping Paul Stevenson and his great team with modern marketing best practices, campaign development and execution, salesforce.com integration and more.

Congratulations Paul.

O2 div of Telefónica UK Limited

People’s Choice Award – Best Video Submission

This award honors the best video submission with a people’s choice award voted on by industry peers. Finalists in this category submitted exceptional videos enhanced by creativity, humor or human interest touches. Great job again O2.

Second City Works

Best Emerging Company Marketing Campaign

Awarded to a <$100M company whose marketing team is probably lean, mean, and green with envy over the human and financial resources that big company marketing departments throw at their campaigns. Sojourn worked closely with Second City’s lean marketing team to implement Eloqua and assist with campaign strategy, campaign elements, integrations, and preference center development. We continue to enjoy a great relationship with Second City.

We wish all the finalists good luck at Modern Marketing Experience 2017 and hope to see you there.