The Sojourn Data Assistant Sophisticated Data Tools built for Marketers

Sojourn Solutions, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the launch of its Data Assistant application for Oracle Marketing Cloud. Sojourn Solutions’ Data Assistant application enables marketers to easily extract from and push data into Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud. It has a clean, intuitive interface, giving marketers “IT Power” to perform advanced technical tasks associated with data.

Sojourn Solutions’ Data Assistant application eliminates manual workarounds and tedious exports. With Data Assistant marketers can access the data they need, when they need it, so they can spend more time analyzing data. Combined with business intelligence (BI) tools such as Tableau, Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can now prove and improve marketing’s contribution to revenue: extract a full set of Oracle Marketing Cloud and CRM data including contacts, accounts, opportunities, page views, email opens, email click-throughs, form submits and more, to determine:

● Campaigns that contributed to won opportunities

● Stats on activities (emails, downloads, page visits, etc.) that created and moved each opportunity

● Defined personas that were key to influencing the decision-making that lead to a win

● Metrics showing breaks and gaps associated with people, process, technology and data that prevented more won opportunities

Sojourn Solutions’ Data Assistant also takes on the challenge of accessing valuable enterprise data beyond CRM. Financial, sales, and loyalty data sources can be connected to Data Assistant, aggregated and organized, then pushed into Oracle Marketing Cloud custom data objects, contact or account data. Now modern marketers have the data power they need for advanced personalization and segmentation.

“Oracle Marketing Cloud is designed to support marketers in dealing with their toughest challenges,” said David Johnson, director of product marketing, Oracle Marketing Cloud. “Products like Sojourns’ Data Assistant complement the Oracle Marketing Cloud by helping marketers to more easily execute effective campaigns with actionable intelligence."

In fact, a major Telco customer recently took advantage of Sojourn Solutions’ Data Assistant and was able to improve marketing’s contribution to revenue by 26 percent.

“Our customers say they want information technology tools, but want them built for marketers. We listen, and help marketers around the world with data, analytics, and integration products such as our Sojourn Solutions Data Assistant,” said Adam Mitrosz, managing partner and head of development at Sojourn Solutions.

About Sojourn Solutions

Sojourn Solutions offers services and products focused on helping sales and marketing teams with marketing operations, marketing automation, data management, reporting, and web and app development. For more details about Data Assistant, go to http://www.sojournsolutions.com/products/dataassistant

For more information about Sojourn Solutions, visit http://www.sojournsolutions.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

###

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.