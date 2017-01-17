XTract3D Add-in for SOLIDWORKS We created a reverse engineering solution that’s easy to use while giving users complete control as to how they want to sketch CAD models using 3D scan data as a reference.

Polyga Inc., a software company that develops 3D mesh processing tools, announces the launch of XTract3D add-in for SOLIDWORKS. The toolbar works natively inside SOLIDWORKS, giving users powerful slicing, fitting, and analysis tools to use 3D scan data to create editable solids and surfaces for feature-based modeling. XTract3D makes scan-to-CAD simple and straightforward.

“We believe tools with fewer features, executed exceptionally well, create the best experience,” said Thomas Tong, president of Polyga Inc. “When creating XTract3D, we examined the entire reverse engineering workflow and reduced it down to its purest form. We designed XTract3D alongside professionals who work on these types of projects everyday to gain insights into their challenges and to figure out the best way to solve them. In the end, we created a reverse engineering solution that’s easy to use while giving users complete control as to how they want to sketch CAD models using 3D scan data as a reference.”

Work in a familiar environment

XTract3D complements SOLIDWORKS, one of the most popular CAD modeling software used by 3.2 million users worldwide, to help designers and engineers shorten their product design cycle. When all the tools for CAD modeling are in one place, it makes work more productive.

Leverage your skills

Creating a CAD model with XTract3D mirrors how a new CAD part is naturally designed from scratch. It builds on the user's existing knowledge without having to learn completely new tools and methodologies. XTract3D works seamlessly with SOLIDWORKS to enhance its sketching tools.

Handles demanding projects efficiently

XTract3D was built specifically to handle a wide range of reverse engineering and design applications, from simple 2D sketches to complex 3D surfaces. XTract3D’s tools are designed to build solid features quickly, even 3D meshes containing tens of millions of polygons.

Flexibility in how you choose to work with the scan data

With support for both part and assembly mode, there is freedom to integrate mesh data into the design process in different ways. Choose to reverse engineer the entire scanned part or only use scan data as a reference for building new parts.

XTract3D is now available for purchase as a single user license or rent the add-in for 30 days for short-term projects. Try it for free at http://www.polyga.com.

ABOUT POLYGA

At Polyga, we’re on a mission to create 3D mesh processing software you will actually enjoy using. We believe software with fewer features, executed exceptionally well, create the best experience. Our goal is to build simple, user-friendly tools that use 3D scan data to its full potential for manufacturing applications. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.polyga.com.

XTract3D was developed independently by Polyga Inc. and is not affiliated with Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Corporation. Polyga Inc. and XTract3D are trademarks of Polyga Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

