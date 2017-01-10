Updated version of Solo 401(k) plan book Going Solo will include updated 2017 plan contribution numbers as well as new case law on prohibited transactions I wanted people who are reading the solo 401(k) plan book and are interested to learning more about the benefits of using a self-directed solo 401(k) plan as a retirement vehicle to have updated plan related information for 2017

Adam Bergman, IRA Financial Group partner and author of the leading book on self-directed solo 401(k) plans: “Going Solo: America’s Best Kept Retirement Secret For the Self-Employed” is proud to announce the release of an updated version scheduled for January 2017.

The book Going Solo discusses in detail the IRS approved Solo 401(k) Plan and the reason behind its increased popularity amongst the self-employed and small business owners with no full-time employees. The book was written to help the self-employed and small business owners better prepare themselves for retirement by understanding the exciting advantages of establishing a individual 401(k) Plan. The second updated version of the book will include plan contribution updates for the 2017 taxable year, as well as more detailed information on after-tax plan contributions, and new case law on the prohibited transaction rules. “I wanted people who are reading the solo 401(k) plan book and are interested to learning more about the benefits of using a self-directed solo 401(k) plan as a retirement vehicle to have updated plan related information for 2017," stated Adam Bergman, author of the book

Adam Bergman is a senior tax partner with the IRA Financial Group, LLC, the markets leading provider of Self-Directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) plans. Mr. Bergman is also the managing partner of the law firm The Bergman Law Group, LLC. In addition, Mr. Bergman is a recognized expert on IRAs and 401(k) Plans and is the founder of the BergmanIRAReport.com and the Bergman401KReport.com. Mr. Bergman is also a frequent contributor to Forbes.com on the topic of self-directed retirement plans.

Adam Bergman, IRA Financial Group partner, has written six books on the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “The Checkbook IRA,” “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.

Mr. Bergman has been quoted in a number of major publications on the area of self-directed retirement plans. Mr. Bergman has been interviewed on CBS News and has been quoted in Businessweek, CNN Money, Forbes, Dallas Morning News, Daily Business Review, Law.com, San Francisco Chronicle, U.S. Tax News, the Miami Herald, Bloomberg, Arizona Republic, San Antonio Express, Findlaw, Smart Money, USA Today, Houston Chronicle, Morningstar, and American Lawyer on the area of retirement tax planning.

Prior to joining the IRA Financial Group, LLC, Mr. Bergman worked as a tax and ERISA attorney at White & Case LLP, Dewey LeBoeuf LLP, and Thelen LLP, three of the most prominent corporate law firms in the world. Throughout his career, Mr. Bergman has advised thousands of clients on a wide range of tax and ERISA matters involving limited liability companies and retirement plans. Mr. Bergman received his B.A. (with distinction) from McGill University and his law degree (cum laude) from Syracuse University College of Law. Mr. Bergman also received his Masters of Taxation (LL.M.) from New York University School of Law.

IRA Financial Group is the market's leading provider of self-directed IRA retirement plans. IRA Financial Group has helped thousands of clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate without custodian consent.

Founded by top law firm tax attorneys, IRA Financial Group, has helped over 12,000 clients self-direct their retirement funds and invest over $3.8 billion in alternative assets, such as real estate and precious metals.

