Innovent Solutions Releases FindTuner® v2.6

Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 2.6. The new release provides analytics and reporting, the ability to create custom merchandising actions, and significantly increases API performance.

“Innovent Solutions is thrilled to deliver the latest release of FindTuner to its clients.” said Keith Mericle, Innovent Solutions’ CEO. “The addition of analytics, custom merchandising actions and significant improvements to API performance provide tremendous value to our clients and further extends their ability to provide optimized shopping experiences.”

Release highlights include:



Reports View: FindTuner now provides several analytical reports that provide information in the areas of rule authoring, maintenance and important system activities.

Custom Merchandising Actions: FindTuner now enables extension of merchandising actions for custom use-cases. In effect, clients have the ability to deliver any content they desire to be part of a merchandising rule. Functional samples are provided and include product spotlighting, visual navigation pages and navigation links.

API Performance: FindTuner API has significant scalability improvements to handle any retailer’s needs for peak traffic and requests per second.

Enhanced Visualizer: The rule visualizer application provides enhanced feedback and inspection tools to the merchandiser to better understand Solr queries relevancy score calculations. Testing of schedule rules has also been simplified.

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a merchandising solution for Apache Solr that gives merchandisers the power and control to easily implement impactful strategies that provide high-quality, relevant search results, enhance and personalize the shopping experience and optimize revenue and profitability.

Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market. Innovent also delivers FindTuner for Lucidworks Fusion.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

Innovent Solutions

Keith Mericle, 949-754-2940

kmericle(at)innoventsolutions.com

