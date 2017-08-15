Innovent Solutions Releases FindTuner® v2.7

FindTuner

Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 2.7. The new release provides integrations with SAP hybris and Magento, and enhances usability.

Release highlights include:



SAP hybris Integration: FindTuner takes hybris merchandising to a new level by giving merchandisers the precision required to effectively target shopper segments and behavior. FindTuner for SAP hybris works seamlessly with existing hybris Solr installation and product indexing processes. Deployment is as easy as installing our hybris addon. More information can be seen on our FindTuner for SAP hybris page.

Magento Integration: FindTuner for Magento gives merchandisers the power and control to effectively merchandise search results to create personalized, relevant search experiences. FindTuner for Magento helps increase conversion, align merchandising and marketing strategies, optimize the digital shelf and provide better customer experiences. More information can be seen on our FindTuner for Magento page.

Usability Improvements: Facet and Keyword trigger creation have been improved with streamlined, more intuitive user interfaces. The rule visualizer application now displays various visual indicators for merchandised products making it easier than ever to test and tune merchandising rules.

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a merchandising solution for Apache Solr that gives merchandisers the power and control to easily implement impactful strategies that provide high-quality, relevant search results, enhance and personalize the shopping experience and optimize revenue and profitability.

Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and Solr integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

Contacts

Innovent Solutions

Keith Mericle, 949-754-2940

kmericle(at)innoventsolutions.com

Copyright © 2017 Innovent Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. Innovent Solutions, the Innovent Solutions logo and FindTuner are registered trademarks of Innovent Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. All other brands, names or trademarks mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.