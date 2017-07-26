FindTuner FindTuner takes hybris merchandising to a new level by giving merchandisers the precision required to effectively target shopper segments and behavior. This in turn enables increased conversion, alignment of merchandising and marketing strategies, and bet

Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, has released an SAP hybris extension that integrates FindTuner with SAP hybris. The extension enables SAP hybris customers to quickly implement FindTuner’s search merchandising features with the SAP hybris Commerce Suite.

“Innovent Solutions is excited to deliver FindTuner for SAP hybris.” said Keith Mericle, Innovent Solutions’ CEO. “FindTuner takes hybris merchandising to a new level by giving merchandisers the precision required to effectively target shopper segments and behavior. This in turn enables increased conversion, alignment of merchandising and marketing strategies, and better customer experiences.”

FindTuner for SAP hybris gives merchandisers the power, control and precision to create personalized, relevant search experiences. FindTuner for SAP hybris provides merchandisers the ability to:



Target with precision: Direct merchandising efforts towards lucrative user segments by crafting personalized user experiences. Carry out merchandising actions based on either broad or highly refined conditions.

Promote important products: Shape the ideal consumer experience by promoting products or product groups for any combination of search, navigation and/or shopper context.

Capitalize on user profile data: Leverage available data including user attributes, cohort analysis, referral source and a shopper's onsite behavior to create context-aware rules.

Drive uplift with data: Take advantage of KPI metrics like conversions ratings, popularity, inventory or sales rank. Choose the right strategy to target user segments based on shopper context.

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a merchandising solution for Apache Solr that gives merchandisers the power and control to easily implement impactful strategies that provide high-quality, relevant search results, enhance and personalize the shopping experience and optimize revenue and profitability.

Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

More information can be found on the FindTuner for SAP hybris page and the SAP App Center.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.