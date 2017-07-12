Constellix Releases Sonar Lite a Network Monitoring Web App

Sonar Lite offers a collection of network utilities that most administrators require on a daily basis in one easy app you can access on your desktop or mobile phone.

The Constellix traffic management suite has announced the release of a free web application called Sonar Lite. The tools allow users to monitor and troubleshoot networks from dozens of critical vantage points in the Constellix network. The Sonar Lite web application includes most-requested tools from the Sonar Lite mobile app and the Chrome extension, such as:



Traceroute

DNS Lookup

TCP Check

DNS Trace

HTTP Check

HTTPS Check

GeoIP Lookup

WHOis Lookup

Delegated Name Servers

Administrators can use Sonar Lite to gain complete visibility of their domains from dozens of geographically unique points around the world. The tool can be used to identify upstream provider issues, verify connectivity from different locations, and root out network latency.

"Sonar Lite offers a collection of network utilities that most administrators require on a daily basis in one easy app you can access on your desktop or mobile phone," says President of Constellix Steven Job.

The Sonar Lite web application also allows users to share the results of the checks with a unique, shareable link. The web app is designed to facilitate collaboration when troubleshooting network issues.

The web application is available for free on the Constellix website.

About Constellix

Constellix is a subsidiary of Tiggee, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the industry leader in providing IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is an Internet Traffic Optimization (ITO) company and trailblazer in next-generation traffic management solutions. The Constellix GeoDNS platform offers the most powerful and precise DNS query management, engineered for the cloud. The platform is fully integrated with Constellix Sonar, which offers a range of advanced monitoring features and intelligent analytics tools.­­­­