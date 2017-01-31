Constellix Announces New Updates to Sonar Monitoring Platform

We created Sonar because we wanted our users to have access to the same tools we have been using to monitor our own global networks. This wave of updates will offer clients even greater visibility into their networks.

Constellix has underwent a series of expansions and upgrades over the past few months. Last month, Constellix added a handful of nodes to their monitoring network and new functionality for the DNS platform as part of the second wave of expansions. Now, the team has announced the third wave has begun with improvements to the frontend and backend of Sonar.

“We created Sonar because we wanted our users to have access to the same tools we have been using to monitor our own global networks. This wave of updates will offer clients even greater visibility into their networks,” says President of Constellix Steven Job.

Frontend changes consisted of minor improvements to the GUI (Graphical User Interface) and new functionality for waterfall checks. The Sonar monitoring network uses two-dozen nodes located at critical peering and exchange points around the globe. Each waterfall check can be run from either all the monitoring nodes simultaneously or rotated between each location. Monitoring intervals can be set at either once or twice per day.

A waterfall check shows all the different assets and requests that are required to load a website. The Sonar waterfall check displays this information in a pie chart so users can quickly identify which assets are taking the longest to load.

Web developers and designers can use the tool to improve their website’s performance and even SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

The Constellix platform is currently available for free, but only for a short time as the service will begin charging for services. Constellix also offers a free mobile monitoring app and in-browser performance monitoring and troubleshooting chrome extension.

