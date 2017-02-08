Sonic Manufacturing Technologies Launches New Website

Our website redesign is in keeping with current design trends for an all-around better customer experience...it also announces a new market we now cater to, which is an exciting step forward for all of us here at Sonic.

Sonic Manufacturing punctuates its platinum anniversary with the debut of a new look and feel to its brand new website. It boasts an intuitive, user-friendly layout and new services Sonic Manufacturing is pleased to now offer.

Manmeet Wirk, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sonic Manufacturing, is confident that the new website will make the request for quote process smoother and simpler. “Our website redesign is in keeping with current design trends for an all-around better customer experience,” Wirk states. “It also announces a new market we now cater to, which is an exciting step forward for all of us here at Sonic.” Wirk is referring to Sonic Manufacturing’s entry into the “incubators, labs and startups” sector of EMS. Startup incubators and accelerators have flourished in recent years, with new teams cropping up around the country. Sonic Manufacturing is happy to offer its wide range of services and production capabilities to this emerging market.

The company’s manufacturing facilities are in Fremont, California, a part of Silicon Valley’s bustling economy. Sonic Manufacturing has 85,000 square feet of manufacturing space, the latest technologies, and the most reliable equipment for guaranteed excellence. There are tours available for facilities viewing, and a manufacturing technology video included in the homepage of the brand-new website.

Sonic Manufacturing Technologies encourages customers to celebrate its 20-year anniversary and new website launch with them by visiting sonicmfg.com.

Manmeet Wirk stated our new site is the culmination of the company’s partnership with web design agency BizzwithBuzz, Inc.

ABOUT SONIC MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES

Established in 1996, Sonic Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS). Headquartered in Fremont, California, Sonic provides new product introduction (NPI), prototyping, and in-house board layouts. Consistent manufacturing excellence, cutting-edge equipment, and industry expertise have given Sonic a reputation as a reliable source for volume production, retail fulfillment, and international logistics. Sonic is privately owned and operated by the same management team for 20 years. For more information, go to http://sonicmfg.com.

ABOUT BIZZWITHBUZZ, INC.

Established in 2004, BizzwithBuzz is a creative design agency specializing in digital, print, web, and mobile site design. Strategically located in Silicon Valley, BizzwithBuzz caters to small and medium-sized businesses around the country. BizzwithBuzz also offers dynamic business services such as content writing, brand identity and design, eCommerce design, interactive marketing, online advertising, SEO, social media customization, and more. For more information, go to http://BizzwithBuzz.com.