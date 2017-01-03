Her addition to the team will allow us to expand our footprint to a new region that has great potential for success. --Jerry Flowers, STM CEO and President

Southern Trust Mortgage (STM) is pleased to announce that Clare T. Crossan has joined STM as an AVP and Area Manager. She brings with her 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Clare began her career when she founded her own award-winning company, ACA Mortgage Company, in 1996. Clare continued to originate full-time to fulfill her passion for hands-on, personal service to her clients while leading the company as owner. She consistently exercised her premium level of care and expertise, as she helped move borrowers forward to their dream of home ownership.

Most recently, Clare worked for Prime Lending, A Plains Capital Company, as producing Branch Manager in the state of Delaware in June 2010. Clare gained market share for Prime Lending in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

It is this level of commitment and passion for the industry that brings Clare, with great pride, to her new role at STM. “Clare’s proven track record of leadership and dedication is beyond impressive. Her addition to the team will allow us to expand our footprint to a new region that has great potential for success. We are thrilled to offer our industry leading mortgage products to home buyers in Delaware,” said Jerry Flowers, STM CEO and President.

Southern Trust Mortgage is a mortgage banking company that was founded in 1998 by Mr. Flowers, and has branches throughout the East Coast. Southern Trust Mortgage, LLC (NMLS 2921) is proud to be an Equal Housing Lender.