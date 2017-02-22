Top Pain Management Doctors in AZ (480) 374-3448 Over 75% of those with chronic back and leg pain achieve amazing pain relief with spinal cord stimulator implants!

FDA Approved spinal cord stimulators for chronic back and leg pain. The spinal implants help over 75% of patients to achieve long term relief in very difficult situations.

For individuals who suffer from chronic back and/or leg pain and have no surgical option available, every day may be miserable. It can be a result of failed back surgery, trauma, neuropathy, RSD, postherpetic neuralgia or other chronic pain syndrome. Over the past twenty years, the technology for spinal cord implants has continued to improve.

Integrated Pain Consultants offers the latest technology which is amazing for relieving both back and neck pain. Over two hundred programming options exist on the devices, and they are rechargeable from outside the person's body. They are able to change the way the brain perceives pain signals and relieve the chronic back and leg pain dramatically.

Dr. Nikesh Seth is the Double Board Certified physician offering the procedure, which is performed as an outpatient and covered by the vast majority of insurance plans. For those who are depending on pain medications to function as a result of the pain, the implants reduce the need for pain medications nicely.

Integrated Pain Consultants sees patients at two locations including a pain management clinic in Mesa and another one in Scottsdale.