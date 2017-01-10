St. Jude Medical BurstDR™ Spinal Cord Stimulator "The St. Jude BurstDR is an amazing technology that gives us the ability to provide much better pain relief than we have been able to with traditional tonic stimulation," said Dr. Phillips.

Drs. Phillips, Cottingham and Berlin are the first in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas area to offer the St. Jude BurstDR spinal cord stimulator. The St. Jude BurstDR is a new superior spinal cord stimulation option for patients who are suffering from chronic pain. Compared to traditional spinal cord stimulation that uses a tonic stimulation method, the BurstDR stimulation has been proven to better decrease chronic pain and improve maintenance of the therapy.

Chronic pain is a complex and challenging condition for pain management physicians to treat. Many patients seeking long-term relief from chronic pain may find an incomplete or partial response to treatment. Remaining on the forefront of pain management innovation, OPTIMAL utilizes the St. Jude BurstDR spinal cord stimulator to reduce chronic pain of the arms, legs and back.

A traditional spinal cord stimulator is designed to deliver small electrical pulses to the spinal cord’s pain sensing pathways. These electronic signals alter the pain signals that travel to the brain. The BurstDR stimulation is clinically proven to improve upon traditional spinal cord stimulation by utilizing intermittent “burst” pulses designed to mimic the body’s natural nerve impulse patterns. By mimicking the “burst” firing of the brain, researchers believe the St. Jude BurstDR stimulation more naturally targets both the brain’s medial and lateral pathways, affecting a patient’s emotional and physical response to pain.

Traditional spinal cord stimulators provide meaningful chronic pain relief for many patients, but 20-30% of patients do not respond to this type of therapy. The BurstDR stimulation provides an option for patients who do not respond to traditional treatment.

"I have been waiting on St. Jude BurstDR to get approval for use in the USA since it first became available in Australia and Europe a few years ago," said Dr. Michael Phillips. "The St. Jude BurstDR is an amazing technology that gives us the ability to provide much better pain relief than we have been able to with traditional tonic stimulation. My patients that have been using tonic stimulation and were reprogrammed to the St. Jude BurstDR have noticed a huge improvement in pain relief and love not feeling the tonic paresthesias. I no longer use other pure tonic stimulator systems. This product is another game changer in our ability to treat the most severe pain conditions!"

To learn if you are a candidate for the St. Jude BurstDR spinal cord stimulator, please call our office at 817-472-2140 or click here St. Jude BurstDR Stimulator.

About OPTIMAL Pain & Regenerative Medicine

Pain management physicians Dr. Scott Berlin, Dr. Andrew Cottingham and Dr. Michael Phillips provide leading edge interventional pain management and regenerative medicine options to patients in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Arlington, Texas who are suffering from acute and chronic pain. Each physician on the team is double board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine, and their collective expertise includes a full range of treatment options. No matter what your stage of life, OPTIMAL delivers comprehensive, current and most importantly, compassionate medical care.