Babies outgrow clothing fast. This well-known, but otherwise unsolved, problem is a time-waster and money pit for parents, and exacerbates the textile waste issue. Until now.

SproutFit® launched a better baby basics collection that changes the way parents invest in their little one’s closet. Responsibly made in the USA, of sustainable materials like organic cotton and bamboo, this brand features smart, grow-with-me sizing that simplifies shopping and cuts out the monthly closet purge.

“[SproutFit is] challenging traditional sizing for infants and toddlers by making garments adjust as the baby grows,” says Shannon Lohr, Founder of Factory45 and sustainable fashion expert, in Huffington Post’s 6 Experts Reveal the Sustainable Fashion Projects to Watch in 2017.

SproutFit's 0-12 months and 12-24 months sizes last a year - up to four times longer than most baby brands' options. Whitney Sokol, founder of SproutFit says, "I created SproutFit to simplify parents' lives, and provide a sustainable, minimalist alternative to the disposable approach we see in childrenswear."

Boasting modern style with no itchy tags, and mix-and-match ability, the collection includes:



Short-sleeve and long-sleeve bodysuits

Reversible leggings for double the outfits

Bandana bibs that fit for two years

Essential blankets with multiple uses as a swaddle, nursing or car seat cover

On February 24, 2017, SproutFit debuted its sustainable, eco-friendly collection on crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, and is over 60% funded in three days. They will continue accepting pre-orders until March 26, 2017.