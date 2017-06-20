Superior Recreational Products Offers Additional Shade Colors

Superior Shade is off to a record start this year, and in an effort to continually improve production turnaround times, we are offering 8 additional sun shade fabric options that have faster lead times.

Due to the increase in demand for shade, Superior Recreational Products is excited to offer additional sun shade fabric colors that have faster lead times than our original fabric color options.

“Superior Shade is off to a record start this year, and in an effort to continually improve production turnaround times, we are offering 8 additional sun shade fabric options that have faster lead times,” Brent Derbecker, Shade and Shelter Brand Manager said.

The new high-quality shade fabric options include 8 new colors and are also covered by our 10-year warranty. Visit srpshade.com to view all of our shade fabric options.

