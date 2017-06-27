Advanced takeoff & estimating. Real-time collaboration. Endless customization. By providing top-rated, easy-to-use and customizable solutions, we’re giving our customers the ability to bid more work in less time, from any device, anytime and anywhere. Simply put, we help contractors to win more profitable work!

STACK Construction Technologies, provider of the industry’s first and only 100% cloud-based takeoff and estimating software for the construction industry, was recently recognized as #16 on this year’s Fast 55 list by the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Fast 55 program ranks the fastest-growing private companies based in the Greater Cincinnati area. To be considered, companies must have an annual revenue of at least $1 million average over three years.

“We are thrilled to have grown at a rate of more than 160% from 2014 -2016 and we’re even more excited that the pace of our growth continues to accelerate," said Phil Ogilby, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of STACK Construction Technologies. “This exponential growth can largely be attributed to our people who are passionate about the impact our software makes and our phenomenal customers who have generously shared hundreds of 5-star reviews and who help us to achieve an extraordinary annual renewal rate of more than 94%.”

STACK’s growth is rooted in the value its product brings to contractor customers, particularly in an environment where technology adoption is becoming increasingly important in helping businesses to grow their revenue. The ability to increase bid speed and accuracy while also eliminating potential for costly errors is without a doubt having a significant impact on the bottom line of STACK customers.

“Our goal has always been to help customers grow their own businesses with fast, accurate and efficient software," added Ogilby. “By providing top-rated, easy-to-use and customizable solutions, we’re giving our customers the ability to bid more work in less time, from any device, anytime and anywhere. Simply put, we help contractors to win more profitable work!”

