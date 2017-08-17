Today, Stadium announced its lineup of over 25 college football games that will run on its national digital and over-the-air broadcast linear services. Stadium, a new, fully programmed, multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, classic games, original programming and daily live studio programming, will officially launch its linear feeds in the coming weeks.

The initial lineup includes 15 games from Conference USA, 10 Patriot League matchups and three games from the Southern Conference. With 17 appearances by bowl teams from last season, Stadium will feature several exciting marquee matchups and moments including five games from dynamic coach Lane Kiffin’s inaugural season at Florida Atlantic, the historic return of UAB football following the elimination of the program, and new FIU coach Butch Davis’s matchup with Kiffin and the rival Owls.

Viewers will have free access to the live games nationally via broadcast and/or digital outlets. Digital outlets will include WatchStadium.com, soon-to-be-released Stadium iOS and Android apps, as well as connected TV devices including Apple TV. In addition, all games featured in the linear Stadium experience will be available on Twitter (@WatchStadium) and the leading free Internet Television service, Pluto TV. The full, national over-the-air broadcast footprint will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stadium plans to announce an additional slate of live games, additional distribution partners and a live game talent-lineup shortly.

The current schedule can be found below (all times in ET).

Week 1

Saturday, September 2

Alabama A&M at UAB, 3:30 p.m. ET

Houston at UTSA, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 2

Saturday, September 9

Richmond at Colgate, 1:00 p.m. ET

Southern at Southern Miss, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 3

Saturday, September 16

Eastern Washington at Fordham, 1:00 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at WKU, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 4

Saturday, September 23

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m. ET

Ball State at WKU, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 5

Saturday, September 30

Harvard at Georgetown, 2:00 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 6

Saturday, October 7

Lehigh at Colgate, 1:00 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at ODU, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 7

Saturday, October 14

Fordham at Colgate, 12:00 p.m. ET

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3:30 p.m. ET

UTEP at Southern Miss, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 8

Saturday, October 21

Colgate at Holy Cross, 12:00 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 9

Saturday, October 28

Lehigh at Fordham, 1:00 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at WKU, 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 10

Saturday, November 4

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1:00 p.m. ET

UTSA at FIU, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 11

Saturday, November 11

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET

Week 12

Saturday, November 18

Bucknell at Fordham, 12:00 p.m. ET

Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m. ET

FIU at Florida Atlantic, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 13

Saturday, November 25

Southern Miss at Marshall, 2:30 p.m. ET

About Stadium

Stadium is a new multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, classic games, original programming, and daily live studio programming. Stadium was formed when Campus Insiders, 120 Sports and The American Sports Network merged into a singular network to take advantage of a combined collection of professional and collegiate rights and unique access to both digital and television distribution opportunities.

Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as a comprehensive array of on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events. Stadium is owned by a collection of industry leaders including Silver Chalice, Sinclair Broadcast Group, MLBAM, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, and Time, Inc. To learn more, visit: http://watchstadium.com/.

