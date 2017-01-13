PrideStaff Named to Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500® List

Being named a top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur is a huge honor for our organization. PrideStaff offers a unique franchise model that ensures profitability in any market condition.

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were named a 2017 top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur.

The 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking was determined using an exclusive formula that takes into account objective and quantifiable factors of franchise success. All entrants were judged by financial strength and stability, growth rate and the number of years a company has been in business. To qualify for the 2017 list, a franchisor must have had a minimum of 10 units, with at least one franchise located in the U.S., during the time the ranking was compiled.

In 2016, PrideStaff ranked number 310 on the Franchise 500®. This year, the staffing firm made a massive leap up the list to number 102.

"Being named a top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur is a huge honor for our organization," said PrideStaff Founder and CEO George Rogers. "PrideStaff offers a unique franchise model that ensures profitability in any market condition. We make it possible for our Strategic-Partners to leverage the resources and support of a national organization, while delivering a customer experience that consistently exceeds expectations. When we help clients and candidates to succeed and grow, so do we."

In addition to this latest honor, PrideStaff also distinguished itself in 2016 by being named one of Staffing Industry Analysts' Largest Staffing Firms in the United States for the fourth consecutive year. PrideStaff is part of the elite group of 134 firms that each generated over $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2015, the criterion for making the 2016 Largest Staffing Firms list.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to Inavero, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) placing them in the ranks of other well-known brands such as Apple and Nordstrom. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm’s detractors from its promoters.

About Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List

The process began in July 2015, when Entrepreneur asked franchisors to participate in their survey. Each submission was vetted before being entered for data analysis; 951 companies made the first cut. Of those, the top 500 became the Franchise 500® ranking, based on financial and statistical data from July 2013 through July 2015.

To be eligible for the Franchise 500®, a franchisor must have a minimum of 10 units, with at least one franchise located in the U.S. The company must be seeking new franchisees in the U.S., and it cannot be in Chapter 11 at the time the ranking is compiled.

All companies are judged by the same criteria: objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. The most important factors include financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the system. They also consider the number of years a company has been in business and the length of time it's been franchising, startup costs, litigation, percentage of terminations and whether the company provides financing. Financial data is analyzed by an independent CPA.

The Franchise 500® is not intended to endorse, advertise or recommend any particular franchise.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only commercial staffing firm in the U.S. with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award for three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.