Jason Putnam Gordon, a leading attorney in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley focusing on startups, startup funding, and series A funding rounds, is proud to announce an informational, no cost webinar on 'Series A Funding: What, Where, When and How.' The webinar will be held January 12, 2017, online and is open to the public. Startups, executives, and anyone interested in understanding 'Series A Funding' will benefit from this event.

"Among the interesting topics that startups should investigate is the issue of when to get so-called ‘series A funding,'" explained Jason Putnam Gordon, principal attorney at Putnam Gordon P.C., a law firm based in San Francisco and serving the entire Bay Area. He continued, "This informative, no cost webinar will overview the issues surrounding startups and funding, and discuss the nuts and bolts of series A funding rounds - the what, where, when, and how of this type of funding."

To learn more about the Webinar, visit https://www.meetup.com/Silicon-Valley-Startup-Idea-to-IPO/events/236271728/. To learn more about Jason Putnam Gordon's practice on startups for Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area businesses, visit http://www.putnamgordon.com/practice-areas/lawyers-for-technology-startups/. Interested parties, including journalists and bloggers, can also reach out to the firm via the website or call 415-986-7200.

STARTUPS AND SERIES A FUNDING

In California, generally, and Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area, more specifically, the startup scene is red hot. Many of the startups are in the technology space, with ideas ranging from the next great social media or mobile app, to hardware for the Internet of things to other consumer or business-to-business ideas. To take an idea to market, however, funding is needed. Accordingly, startups turn to funding sources such as so-called 'Series A' rounds. Series A rounds are designed to give a company the capital it needs to do take an idea from concept to reality. But, with myriad terms including ownership and valuation up for grabs, getting the financing right is critical. This zero cost webinar will leverage Jason Putnam Gordon's wealth of experience to help entrepreneurs understand the in's and out's of Series A funding.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Recognized by Super Lawyers magazine as a rising star, Jason Putnam Gordon is a top San Francisco-based corporate attorney. While at his former firm Jason has served as counsel to large tech companies like Google and Netflix, he now focuses his practice on startups, emerging growth companies, and middle-market companies. Jason handles matters such as entity formation, financing transactions, founder agreements, securities issuance, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions.

Jason received his J.D. magna cum laude from Villanova University School of Law and is admitted to practice in California, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and his home state of Pennsylvania. Outside of his legal practice, Jason is a competitive skydiver.

ABOUT PUTNAM GORDON P.C.

Putnam Gordon, P.C. is a San Francisco-based law firm that focuses on startups, business formation, corporate governance, financings and securities, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property at http://www.putnamgordon.com/. The firm serves clients throughout the state of California including, but not limited to, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Marin County. Learn more about the law firm by visiting the website or calling 415-986-7200.