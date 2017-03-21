rSchoolToday Chooses StateChamps as Exclusive Online Ticketing Provider rSchoolToday is excited about the opportunity to present StateChamps online ticketing to our high schools

"rSchoolToday is excited about the opportunity to present StateChamps online ticketing to our high schools, knowing that anything that saves labor and time for Athletic Directors and makes it easier to buy tickets to athletic events, is a win-win for everyone," said Mark Kevitt, CEO of rSchoolToday.

“Online ticketing is important for schools for three main reasons,” StateChamps CMO Eric Housh said. “The fans want it, it’s more secure than cash, and the data is important to help athletic programs connect with fans. Until now, though, online ticketing required school staff to do a lot of extra work and make costly investments in scanners, printers, and internet infrastructure.”

StateChamps’ patent-pending Share and Tear Technology delivers electronic tickets to an app on the ticket purchaser’s smartphone. The ticket buyer then presents their phone at the gate, and the digital ticket is “torn” on screen by gate staff. “We designed the digital tearing process to be almost identical to the paper ticket redemption process;” Housh explained, “it requires neither ticket scanners nor internet, and gate staff can be trained in seconds.”

In addition to Share and Tear, StateChamps’ team of over 60 ticketing professionals power an “Omni-Service” approach. After the school sends the schedule and ticket price information, StateChamps does the work to set everything up.

“The school gets secure, powerful, and hassle-free online ticketing at no cost, with no work required,” Housh said.

The StateChamps online ticketing solution will be included at no additional cost for new and existing rSchoolToday client schools, and will integrate seamlessly with rSchoolToday’s Athletic Scheduler. StateChamps will also provide free printed tickets to rSchoolToday clients.

About StateChamps

Since launching in late 2015, StateChamps has reached exclusive online ticketing deals with hundreds of high schools nationwide, including seven state high school athletics associations. StateChamps was also recognized as a preferred vendor and online ticket supplier of the National Interscholastic Association of Athletic Administrators. For more information, please visit statechamps.com.

About rSchoolToday

Winona, Minnesota-based rSchoolToday provides a suite of 15 different Web software programs and 4 Mobile Apps to K-12 school districts, colleges, and universities in 40 states. rSchoolToday began as Vanguard Technology Group in 1993, and now has over 200 people on staff in 10 countries across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.rSchooltoday.com