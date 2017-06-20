Oklahoma City’s Steno Services LLC Unveils New Videoconferencing Suite

Ginger Baze, owner of Steno Services LLC, has now opened a new videoconferencing suite to make things easier than ever for the firm’s attorney clients. Steno Services LLC is a leading providing of court reporting services for depositions and has an established reputation for premium customer service and care.

The suite is completely HIPAA compliant and has end-to-end encryption. Furthermore, the system connects to any Cisco and polycom conference room categorized as H.323/SIP.

“With so much demand for remote depositions, this videoconferencing suite will enable us to meet that need. This saves lawyers a lot of travel time, enabling attorneys to increase their billable hours and go right back to work afterwards,” Baze says.

With experienced realtime court reporters, the happenings are recorded in the moment without the added expenses and aggravation of travel, lodging, and meals. Lawyers working with the firm get the peace of mind knowing that a talented certified court reporter is capturing the words as they are spoken, accurately transcribing the record stenographically, which only makes things more professional and easier for all involved. The record can also be supplemented with a digital recording of the entire event for the times when the nonverbal expressions you see and the inflected tones you hear are important as well.

“Sometimes, traveling can make the cost of a deposition out of reach for some people,” Baze says. “We’ve eliminated that problem by providing access to our dedicated court reporters with this videoconferencing suite. The process could not be easier, and it is a very affordable solution. There really is not a problem that we can’t find the solution for.”

The in-office suite has numerous features, including VoIP, Call-in, Call-me, and HD offerings. All major operating systems can access the system across mobile devices, laptops, or desktops. When it comes time for everyone in a deposition to look at the same exhibit or documents, the screensharing feature ensures that everyone is on the same page.

With up to 500 seats available, all big multi-party litigation cases can be managed through the software, and annotation capabilities allow witnesses to markup a document in realtime.

“One of the biggest challenges for attorneys today is being able to manage a busy caseload and ensure that all depositions are handled effectively and with great attention to detail. By taking the travel time out of the equation, attorneys can accomplish more directly from their office or anywhere they can tap into the system. People in numerous locations can all work together during a deposition without sacrificing the quality of the audio, video, or the skill of the reporting which is being done,” says Baze.

With national relationships, green reporting dedication, and years of experience in the field, Steno Services LLC is the pre-eminent court reporting provider in Oklahoma City and beyond. To learn more about the services provided by the company or to see more information about their videoconferencing suite, please visit:

https://courtreporterok.com/