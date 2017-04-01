All resource reporters and attorneys will be able to have access to their own login credentials on an online repository when opting to work with Oklahoma City based Steno Services LLC. Ginger Baze, owner of the company, has made this opportunity possible because all transcripts including past witnesses and cases will be accessible online for easy viewing as well as access.

More frequently, attorneys need access to information quickly and easily in order to make the most of deposition time and to craft their own line of questioning. Keeping everything centrally located makes things easier for everyone, particularly when the court reporter helping with the case also has access to share their finished transcripts in this same location, too.

Technology has evolved in order to allow attorneys and those being deposed to conduct the deposition from a distance, but now online repositories also make it easy to access all the necessary details in one place, too. With simple scheduling and realtime translation available through web and videoconferencing, travel time and costs are reduced so that attorneys can easily prepare for and conduct depositions.

This can also make it easier for attorneys to sign in and make annotations on particular cases. The software for Steno Services LLC will be upgrading their production software to Acclaim Legal’s Solaria, which integrates with ServiceLink.

ServiceLink is the online portal that will be accessible to attorneys and reporters. Individuals signing in to ServiceLink will be able to share access with their paralegals, staff, assistants or partner attorneys on the cases. The information can be viewed from smartphones as well as iPads. They will be able to easily pay with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and ACH. Wasted postage and mailing checks are some of the biggest reasons that attorneys may opt to use the service, Baze says.

It also allows them to tap into reducing their carbon footprint and being more green by ordering transcripts in a digital format only and accepting invoices over email. Reporters will be able to check-in to the ServiceLink portal after they get to the job site and check out digitally, which alerts their office immediately in the event that they are available for a last-minute job that could come up in the same area. Attorneys and reporters alike will benefit from this new service, Baze said. An official online repository being accessible by reporters and attorneys will make things easier for everyone.

To learn more about the services offered by the Oklahoma-based court reporting firm, visit https://courtreporterok.com/